OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4141 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022.

