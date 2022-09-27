Ring in the Holiday Season with Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Chocolates

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 25 years, is announcing the return of its popular Tree-Shaped Bites in Pouches, which are individually wrapped, mini chocolate trees in Peppermint Crème and Hazelnut Truffle flavors, for the holiday season. The bites will be available on November 1.

Tree-Shaped Chocolates with Mint Filling

The Peppermint Crème bites are made with 55% dark chocolate, peppermint oil and fondant. They sell out fast, so get them while they last.

Tree-Shaped Chocolates with Hazelnut Truffle Filling

New this year, the Hazelnut Truffle flavor is made with 33% milk chocolate, hazelnut butter and a touch of salt for that classic hazelnut taste that leaves you wanting more.

Limited Edition Holiday Collection 3-Bar Pack

Also available November 1 is Chocolove's delicious Christmas-themed chocolate bar pack that features three flavors: Fruit-Nut Medley in Dark Chocolate, Frosted Gingerbread in Milk Chocolate and Candy Cane Crunch in Dark Chocolate. The three bars are packaged in a festive triptych tray, complete with a winter wonderland scene for that special holiday feeling.

Available year-round, Chocolove's large bars in Cherries & Almonds in Dark Chocolate, Ginger Crystallized in Dark Chocolate, Hazelnuts in Milk Chocolate, and Peppermint in Dark Chocolate are especially popular during holiday time.

Sourcing and Availability

All of Chocolove's bars and bites are made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, which certifies people and the planet, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability; and Non GMO Project Verified.

The Tree Bites and Limited Edition Holiday Collection 3-Bar Pack will be available at the following retailers: Dave's Markets, DeCicco's, Earth Fare, Foodtown, The Fresh Market, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, HyVee, McCaffery's Food Markets, Natural Grocers, NCG & INFRA Co-ops, New Seasons, Rite Aid, Wakefern Stores (like ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer) and Whole Foods.

The year-round large bars are available at major retailers and Chocolove.com now.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

