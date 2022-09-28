Norfolk Southern commits $400,000 to combat food insecurity

Grants will support 31 food banks across the company's 22-state network
ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced a commitment of $400,000 in grants to 31 food banks located across the states served by the company. The funds and continued partnership with these food banks will directly support local efforts to combat food insecurity, as well as other assistance initiatives supporting children, families, and senior citizens. This latest set of grants builds on Norfolk Southern's longstanding commitment of supporting these critical community organizations.
"Every community is home to families impacted by food insecurity. Norfolk Southern is furthering its partnership with more than 30 food banks to feed and assist those in need," said Kristin Wong, director of corporate giving at Norfolk Southern.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 34 million people in the country, including 9 million children, are food insecure. Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and visit their local food banks and other food programs for extra support.
Food banks receiving a grant from Norfolk Southern include:
- America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
- Atlanta Community Food Bank
- Central Illinois Foodbank
- Central Pennsylvania Foodbank
- Chattanooga Area Food Bank
- Community Food Bank of Central Alabama
- Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana
- Facing Hunger Foodbank (WV)
- Feeding Southwest Virginia
- Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri
- Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
- Food Bank of Delaware
- Food Bank of Northeast Georgia
- Food Bank of Northern Indiana
- Food Finders Food Bank (IN)
- Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia
- Freestore Foodbank (OH)
- Gleaners (IN)
- God's Pantry Food Bank (KY)
- Greater Chicago Food Depository
- Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
- Harvesters (MO)
- Lowcountry Food Bank (SC)
- Mid-Ohio Food Bank
- Montgomery Area Food Bank
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
- Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank
- Tri-State Food Bank (IN)
About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.
