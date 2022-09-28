Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Kickoff of ESG Summit: Navigating the ESG & Climate Transition

Second Annual Virtual ESG Conference Drives Expert-led Conversations Concerning the Transition Implications in the Climate Change Mitigation Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) –announced that its second annual ESG Summit, Navigating the ESG & Climate Transition, starts today.

Erica Moffett, Managing Director and Head of Research Marketing Services for Oppenheimer, said, "Building on the momentum of our highly successful European-led ESG Summit last year, we are excited once again to bring together thought leaders and experts from across the industry in the US and Europe to discuss the latest global ESG trends and shed light on how this segment of the market may evolve in the future. With ESG, energy transition and climate topics growing in relevance among legislators, regulators and investors all around the world, Oppenheimer is pleased to be able to create a forum where companies speak freely about how they are navigating the transition to a more sustainable and socially aware world."

The virtual, two-day event will feature two interactive panels on key trends currently driving the ESG investing landscape. Today's panel, "Environmental Resiliency and Agriculture," will feature Mark Cupta, Managing Director, Prelude Ventures, and Ponsi Trivisvavet, the CEO of Inari. Meanwhile, Tazia Smith, COO & Head of Capital Partnerships at Closed Loop Partners, will lead tomorrow's panel, "Investing Opportunities in the Circular Economy."

Christopher Creed, a Senior Advisor with the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, will deliver the keynote address, "Accelerating Disruptive Climate Technology Adoption in a Dynamic Risk Premium Environment." The Summit will also include a select number of one-on-one meetings.

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team who will be in attendance:

Brian Blair , Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Industrial Machinery and Flow Control

Noah Kaye , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

Christopher Glynn , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Industrial Multi-Industry

Kristen Owen , Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

Colin Rusch , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Oppenheimer's Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

"We thank all the companies and investors who will be participating in our ESG Summit over the next two days," said Colin Rusch, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Oppenheimer's Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization franchise, and lead organizer of the conference. "Companies are looking to identify best practices for implementing ESG and climate mitigation strategies in their organizations, while institutional investors are searching for firms with high growth potential who are benefiting from the inherent efficiencies that come from strong ESG programs. Our conference is a great way to bring both constituencies together for a lively and informative conversation. Oppenheimer is pleased to make this valuable event possible for our institutional clients."

