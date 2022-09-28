Parks Hospitality Holdings Now THE Largest Hospitality Developer in Latin America

The esteemed real estate company grows rapidly through large American hotel partnerships, including Hilton

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Hospitality Holdings (PHH), has become the largest hospitality developer in Latin America through their partnerships with iconic American hotel brands, including Hilton. Founded more than 20 years ago in Mexico City, the company is led by CEO, Charles El Mann-Fasja, who has overseen the completion of 32 properties across Mexico and the U.S., which totals nearly 12,000 active guest rooms.

Aerial view of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya (PRNewswire)

Operated under leading real estate company Parks Holdings, the parent company has acquired over $11 billion in assets and completed 531 projects to date, which include 30 million square feet in mixed-use space, 50 million square feet in high-rise office and residential space, 350 shopping centers, 25,000 residential units and more.

Parks Hospitality Holdings' most recent openings, the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort and Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya have led them to become the largest hospitality developers in both Mexico and Latin America. The two Tulum properties boast a total of 1.8 million square footage and are anticipated to bring 685,000 visitors annually, providing a strong boost to the region's economy and the country's tourism rate.

Utilizing leading sustainable technologies, PHH was able to implement clean water and energy control systems at both Tulum properties, inching closer to the company's goal of developing self-sufficient hotels in terms of energy consumption by 2026. The clean water systems use reverse osmosis filtration that provides guests and staff with onsite filtered water. A separate filtration system for public spaces has also been added to properties, where non-drinking water is cleansed and then reused in hotel rooms.

Implementing an automated temperature control system, PHH regulates energy use in rooms, optimizing the output by considering when guests are in-suite and when they aren't with sensors that detect movement. The sensors can also detect temperature so the combined readings can trigger previously customized settings in a/c flow and artificial light to accommodate to guest preferences automatically. Through making sustainability a priority, PHH has attracted the attention of the world's largest hotel brands.

"We are honored to partner with esteemed brands such as Hilton and become a world leader in hospitality development," stated El Mann-Fasja. "While our reach now extends beyond Mexico, Parks Hospitality Holdings is committed to developing hotels of the future while also sourcing locally, building sustainably and honoring the country's craftsmanship, which is what truly set us apart and drives American brands to want to work with us."

Through its projects, Parks Hospitality Holdings focuses on spurring the local economy by supporting and working with Mexican architects, designers, and artisans so that the entirety of its projects are made in Mexico.

The Parks Hospitality Holdings portfolio includes but not limited to, Canopy by Hilton Cancun, all-inclusive Hilton Cancun, Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya, Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya and soon to complete, Waldorf Astoria Cancun.

