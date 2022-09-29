Latin Biz Today's Spectrum of Success Event Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Cool Salsa Rhythms, Keys to Business Growth Tips, Inspirational Stories and Latin Culture

CROTON ON HUDSON, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Biz Today and Berkeley College have joined forces to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latino business community. Latin Biz Today Spectrum of Success is an intersection of work, life, and culture. Attendees will be inspired by our keynote, meet business leaders who know how to grow a business, and enjoy salsa music, food, and beverages.

Latin Biz Today Spectrum of Success Event (PRNewswire)

Join us on October 12, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Berkeley College, 3 East 43rd Street, New York City.

"We're excited to share a fun-filled, packed evening to capture core business knowledge to overcome today's challenges, be inspired, and celebrate Hispanic culture. Join us for a memorable evening," said Tina Trevino, Partner and Vice President, Community Relations, Latin Biz Today.

"Berkeley College is proud to partner with Latin Biz Today in celebrating the contributions of Hispanic entrepreneurs who have enriched the New York City business landscape," said Linda Mauro, Campus Operating Officer, Berkeley College in New York City. "More than 50% of 2022 Berkeley College graduates are of Hispanic descent. They are an integral part of the diverse workforce that keeps New York thriving."

Location: Berkeley College Midtown NYC Campus, 3 East 43rd Street, New York, NY, 10017

Get Tickets while they last: available now at Eventbrite.

8 Reasons Why Latino Small Business Owners Won't Want to Miss This Event

Wisdom and inspiration provided by Latina powerhouse Maria Trusa , CEO of Formé Medical Center & Urgent Care and author of Yo Digo No Mas Business Success Tips from Latin Business Spirit Award recognition winner, Latino entrepreneur and TV "Shark Tank" winner, Dr. Juan Salinas Business Strategy insights from Nationally recognized and distinguished panel of experts sharing business growth acumen Great Music with a Salsa concert headlined by International Latin Jazz Museum CEO board member and musician Willy Rodriquez Great Refreshments provided by local Hispanic business owner Anthony Ramirez II showcasing fantastic beer, wine, and food tasting Networking opportunities with business thought leaders and other small business owners Business Opportunities with a chance to secure business contracts with business vendors, representatives from the Small Business Association. Shop vendor tables, enjoy gift bags and much more!

The event is quickly selling out. Get your tickets while they last at Eventbrite here while available.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master's, Bachelor's, and Associate's degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers Continuing Education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in New York City and in Newark, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 3,500 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor's Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans, for nine consecutive years. U.S. News & World Report named Berkeley College (NJ) one of the Best Regional Colleges in the North in its 2023 edition of the Best Colleges Survey. Berkeley College (NJ) was recognized among the Best Colleges in the region for social mobility for three consecutive years. The website address is http://www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

About Latin Business Today:

Latin Business Today, LLC is a national multi-platform blending a focus on work-life-culture lifestyle with high level expertise rooted in the trusted advisor legacy of mentorship and success of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez. Latin Business Today serves as a resource for the Latino business community which seeks to address actual challenges with real solutions. Currently over 200 of the "best and brightest" team of experts and exemplary mentors-contributors along with a nationally recognized advisory board find solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latino nuance. Visit: Latin Business Today on Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter

Latin Biz Today Hispanic Heritage Month Event (PRNewswire)

