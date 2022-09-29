PLANET SAVING APP "TOO GOOD TO GO" LAUNCHES IN LOS ANGELES

Through the Too Good To Go app Angelenos will access delicious surplus food every day of the week, at 1/3 of its original price

- Too Good To Go operates in 17 countries and already helps more than 64 million users to buy food at affordable prices and fight food waste worldwide



- Too Good To Go partners with more than 116,000 food businesses worldwide (restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries, etc.), from mom-and-pop stores to large international chains



- Too Good To Go, in its 6 years of operation, has helped save over 164 million meals - the equivalent of 452,000 American tons of CO2e



- Too Good To Go began its journey in the US 2 years ago and already has nearly 3 million users and more than 11,000 food business partners, who together have saved over 3 million meals!



- Too Good To Go reached 7th place among the most downloaded Food & Drink Apps worldwide in the H1 2022 Apptopia ranking!



- Too Good To Go was highlighted as one of the most influential companies in the world by TIME magazine in 2022!



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Good To Go , the world's largest surplus food marketplace, today announces its official launch in the greater Los Angeles area. The free mobile app invites everyone in LA to save delicious meals and groceries for ⅓ of the retail price, in a simple, fun and impactful way. The launch in LA follows successful launches in 12 other major US cities.

The Too Good To Go app connects users with grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries, sushi places, ice cream parlors, cafes (and many more!), so that delicious surplus food doesn't go to waste. App users can browse, reserve and pay for a Surprise Bag on the Too Good To Go app. Then, they go to the store during the pick-up window to collect their surprise.

The content of each Surprise Bag purchased through the Too Good To Go app varies and users can expect to get a range of products, always at 1/3 of the retail value. Depending on the store chosen, the bags can contain anything from ingredients like fresh produce or pantry items to ready-to-eat foods like tasty slices of pizza, pints of ice cream or baked goods. Buying a single Too Good To Go Surprise Bag, in addition to getting all that great food for a great deal, is equivalent to saving the carbon footprint from charging a cellphone 442 times.

"Our team is proud to officially launch the Too Good To Go app in Los Angeles, because today – more than ever – our app is the best solution to different real-world issues", said Chris MacAulay, Too Good To Go US Managing Director. "In a reality where food prices are a huge challenge for people, Too Good To Go offers a meaningful and sustainable alternative to get delicious food at accessible prices all while slowing global warming through the reduction of food waste, which accounts for 10% of all GHG emissions globally."

Fighting food waste is the fastest way to slow global warming. Today, 40% of all food in the US ends up in landfills, creating a massive impact on the environment. Added to that, food goes wasted, in a world where 870 million people go hungry every day. Additionally, food waste is valued at $1 trillion a year globally, with an economic impact in the US of more than $285 billion. That is why fighting food waste is a crusade with positive impacts at different levels: environmental, economic and social.

Too Good To Go presents a great alternative for businesses with surplus food. The marketplace app helps its partners contact more users, find a new showcase for their products, and reduce their losses, optimize their resources, and play an important role in the food rescue ecosystem.

"Too Good To Go is a service we wish existed years ago", shared Jordan Hardin, Director of Food and Beverage for Alfred Coffee. "We are excited to partner with his team to help further eliminate food waste in Los Angeles, be a more sustainable company, and connect with and serve our customers in a deeper and more impactful way."

"All food establishments should consider partnering with Too Good To Go", said Raymond Martherus, Director of Marketing at Lassen's Natural Foods & Vitamins. "Partnering with them has allowed us to save surplus food so it doesn't end up as waste, while simultaneously driving new customers to our stores."

Alfred Coffee, Lassen's Natural Foods & Vitamins, Tartine Bakery, Gelato Festival and many more are among the first wave of Los Angeles establishments to join Too Good To Go. All participating locations can now be found as dots on the Los Angeles map in the app and are ready for users to start reserving Surprise Bags today.

The Context in Los Angeles:

According to the Los Angeles Food Policy Council, more than a million tons of food goes into landfills each year. Globally, food waste contributes to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and this trend is only getting worse, according to various international organizations.

As U.S. inflation hits a four-decade high, rising prices in California — where costs of shelter and food are among the highest in the nation — are warping the fabric of daily life: Shoppers are cutting grocery budgets, businesses are scaling back operations and lower-wage workers are seeing their paychecks eaten away at the gas pump.

For this reason, value proposals such as Too Good To Go present real and long-term solutions to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world. The need to raise awareness of the climate change implications of food waste is crucial, while also offering simple, tangible ways for consumers to take action.

Following our launch in Los Angeles, Too Good To Go has further plans to expand to many of the U.S.'s largest cities in 2022 and beyond.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is the certified B-Corp, powering the world's #1 marketplace for surplus food. The app connects consumers to extra food from local restaurants, cafes, bakeries and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more.

Too Good To Go provides a simple way for food businesses to redirect their surplus, and consumers to help fight climate change in a fun, delicious way. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved over 164 million meals across 17 countries, which is the equivalent to 361+ million pounds of food.

