The Brattle Group Welcomes Competition Economist Dr. Tim Reuter

BRUSSELS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Dr. Tim Reuter to its Brussels office as a Principal with the firm's European Antitrust & Competition practice. Dr. Reuter is an expert in competition economics, specializing in merger control, abuse of dominance, cartel damages, and horizontal and vertical agreements in a wide range of industries.

The Brattle Group welcomes new Principal, Dr. Tim Reuter. (PRNewswire)

"With his skills and breadth of experience working with the European Commission and national competition authorities, Tim is a welcome addition to Brattle's ever-expanding Europe competition team," said Peter Davis, Principal and Leader of Brattle's European Antitrust & Competition practice. "He will provide valuable insights to our clients in Brussels and across the EU."

Recognized as a "Future Leader" by Who's Who Legal, Dr. Reuter has advised on cases conducted by the European Commission and national authorities in France, Germany, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, and Switzerland. He has also served as an expert witness in competition cases in front of various courts.

Dr. Reuter has written extensively on competition law and economics. His work has been published in leading industry publications such as the Review of Industrial Organization, the Global Competition Litigation Review, and the European Journal of Law and Economics.

"Brattle has a top-notch competition practice, and I'm excited to be joining such a strong and collaborative team," said Dr. Reuter. "I look forward to working with the team in Brussels as well as the firm's worldwide network of experts."

Prior to joining Brattle, Dr. Reuter was a Principal at a consulting firm focused on competition economics. He previously worked as a stagiaire at DG Competition and received his Diploma and PhD in competition economics from the University of Konstanz.

To learn more about Dr. Reuter, please see his full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brattle Group