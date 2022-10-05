Navarro Trucking Joins PGT Trucking as Integrated Fleet Partner

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, has entered into a strategic partnership with Navarro Trucking LLC, a leading flatbed carrier in the Northeast, to expand its service offerings.

"PGT Trucking attributes its success over the last 40 years due in part to the solid relationships we have built with our professional drivers, staff, customers and vendors," said Chad Marsilio, PGT Trucking Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud to have Navarro Trucking as the newest Integrated Fleet, as they share many of our core values and business objectives."

With this new relationship, PGT will expand their operational reach in the New England region, and Navarro Trucking, headquartered in Bristol, CT, will gain support and access to PGT's diverse customer base, helping to grow their Integrated Fleet. Together, the companies will continue providing quality transportation solutions with a strong commitment to safety.

"Navarro Trucking is pleased to join PGT," said Diego Navarro, Navarro Trucking President. "This expansion aligns with our strategy to build a leading transportation company in the Northeast. As an Integrated Fleet, we will continue to deliver strong service for our customers while providing excellent opportunities for our employees."

PGT and Navarro Trucking are working together to cross-train staff at both headquarter facilities, setting operational and safety standards for the new partnership. Navarro Trucking also maintains a fully bilingual staff, and their rich cultural influence will help PGT diversify service offerings for drivers and customers.

About Navarro Trucking:

Navarro Trucking LLC, a leading flatbed carrier, is headquartered in Bristol, CT, serving the Northeast for nearly two decades. Navarro Trucking specializes in transporting machinery and building products, including those made of steel, stone and wood. With a commitment to providing a safe work environment, Navarro Trucking passionately believes in "Safety First, Safety Always." Visit www.navarrotrk.com.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

