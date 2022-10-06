Prof. Vesselin C. Noninski's Book "Deception Governed by Asurdities" Provides Unequivocal Grounds to Reject the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Vesselin C. Noninski strongly objects to the 2022 Nobel Prize awarded in physics because it is based on misinterpretation of experimental results.

Quantum mechanics, the underlying basis of the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics, and the "theory" of relativity, are the two staunchest symbols of humanity losing its mind, accepting that absurdity can comprise science and give rise to valid conclusions from experiments. Absurdities can lead to no conclusions at all, least of all conclusions from experiments. This is explained at length and unequivocally shown in my books, especially in "Deception Governed by Absurdities—The Science of Today" (timeisabsolute.org/5.html; for a brief account cf. "Companion" at timeisabsolute.org/7.pdf). The failure of quantum mechanics is both on physical and mathematical grounds, and therefore any claimed effects, let alone their experimental establishment, including alleged photon entanglement or violation of inequalities, the subject of the 2022 Nobel Prize, and any other alleged effects from what is known as quantum mechanics, is a non sequitur.

In addition, from reading my book "Deception …" the reader may be surprised to learn that the muddled and illogical thinking observed overwhelmingly in society today directly results from the absurd quantum mechanics and the "theory" of relativity, elevated as the ultimate standards of human thought.

Vesselin C. Noninski, PhD

149 West 12th Street

New York, NY 10011

email: koooyyy@hotmail.com

cell: +1 646 769 0204

View original content:

SOURCE Prof. Vesselin C. Noninski