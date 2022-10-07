Educational First Steps Ranked Top Ten among Best Companies to Work for in Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational First Steps (EFS) was ranked #9 among the Best Companies to Work for in Texas, a survey and awards program recognizing the top workplace cultures. Rankings were announced Thursday evening at the Best Companies Gala, a celebration presented by Texas Association of Business (TAB) and their sponsors.

President & CEO of EFS, Vickie Allen shares, "Tonight is reflective of the intentional time and effort our team has put into cultivating a culture that honors, celebrates, and appreciates people. The individuals who are dedicating their lives to creating a more equitable and educated North Texas; these are the people that make us special and tonight we are celebrating them."

The Best Companies to Work for in Texas program was open to all public and privately held organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit. To be eligible for consideration, companies must have a facility in Texas and have at least 15 employees in the state. Employer rankings are determined based on employee feedback and employer assessments. The complete list of winners can be found at TxBiz.org.

The Best Companies program is managed by Workforce Research Group — in partnership with TAB. Workforce Research Group is a workplace excellence research firm whose mission is to conduct employer and employee research necessary to determine who the best employers are in a given market. TAB is the Texas State Chamber of Commerce, representing companies of every size and industry. The Association's purpose is to champion the best business climate in the world, unleashing the power of free enterprise to enhance lives for generations.

Based in North Texas, Educational First Steps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. EFS delivers professional development, training, classroom resources, and business support to educators to help existing childcare centers achieve and maintain national accreditation. By investing in early childhood education, EFS helps close achievement gaps for early learners, break cycles of generational poverty for families, and create a brighter and more socially equitable tomorrow.

None of the impactful work done by EFS would be possible without its team of dedicated employees. Educational First Steps is honored to be recognized by The Best Companies program and is dedicated to continuing the growth of a positive and exciting workplace for all its team members.

