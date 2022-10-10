ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University returns to a whole in-person homecoming experience recognizing its rich history, alums, culture, and black excellence. Two years after the university successfully pivoted to online studies, virtual experiences, and limited in-person activities, the university has planned a weeklong calendar of events.

Clark Atlanta University One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University) (PRNewswire)

Clark Atlanta University Celebrates Homecoming 2022 Recognizing Its Rich History, Alumni, Culture, and Black Excellence

"We are excited about returning to a full, on-ground homecoming experience since the pandemic," said President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. "Homecoming is about alumni coming back to alma mater, sharing in fun, strengthening lifelong friendships, supporting current students, and giving back to the university. We look forward to celebrating our history, students, and alumni during an exciting week of amazing activities. Alumni nationwide have been generous in their support and excited about the fact that Clark Atlanta is prospering with innovative, disruptive, and exponential growth."

Homecoming is a time when alums return to the university to reminisce on experiences and lessons learned, strengthen bonds made through lifelong friendships, mentor students, build upon its legacy, all while financially supporting the university.

This year's anticipated events include the CAU Homecoming Kick-Off HBCU Gamer Fest and Powder Puff Game, Puma Experience, Homecoming Comedy Show, International Expo, the Homecoming Challenge, 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards, a Hip-Hop Concert featuring Nardo Wick, G Herbo and Friends, and much more!

Click here to learn more about CAU Homecoming 2022 activities and to give to Clark Atlanta University where We Are Panther Proud!

About Clark Atlanta University

Established by the historical consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), Clark Atlanta University was established in 1988, continuing a nearly 160-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement, CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter ("Lift Every Voice and Sing," The Black National Anthem); Ralph David Abernathy, Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University