Lennox International Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today announced plans to report third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central time. All interested parties are invited to listen as CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier comment on the company's financial results and outlook, followed by Q&A.

To listen, call the conference call line at 800-343-4849 (U.S.) or 203-518-9848 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use conference ID LIIQ322. The conference call also will be webcast on Lennox International's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. Central time on October 27 through November 10, 2022 by dialing 800-938-2246 (U.S.) or 402-220-1123 (international). The call also will be archived on the company's web site.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.