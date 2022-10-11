ADISA Announces 2022 Winners of its ACE, Distinguished Service and President's Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA, the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, announced today the 2022 winners of its A Champion of Excellence (ACE), Distinguished Service and President's Awards. The awards were presented during the welcoming ceremony at ADISA's 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The association's highest honor, the ACE Award, is bestowed to an ADISA member who has not only reached a pinnacle in their personal career, but has also brought credit to themselves and ADISA through additional distinguished works. The 2022 ACE Award was presented to two worthy recipients – Brad Updike, LLM, JD, CSA, director of Mick Law P.C., a specialty law firm based in Omaha, Nebraska; and Greg Mausz, chief operating officer and senior managing director of Skyway Capital Markets, a boutique investment banking firm based in Tampa, Florida.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to individuals and companies who have provided exceptional service to ADISA, the alternative investments industry and the overall community. This award was also presented to two individuals, Jade Miller, president, capital markets, at Bourne Financial Group, and Jeff Shafer, co-founder and chief executive officer of CommonGood Capital.

David Wilson, CLU, ChFC, managing member at Equifinancial, received the President's Award. The President's Award is given to an individual or organization that has made outstanding contributions in their chosen field, either by service in local, state, or national affairs, or in support of the advancement and continued excellence of ADISA.

"ADISA is proud to honor all of this year's award winners," said ADISA Executive Director John Harrison. "Each of them represents the ideal that we all strive to achieve as industry professionals. We are fortunate to have them in the alternative and direct investment space, and we truly appreciate everything they do for ADISA and our industry at-large."

ADISA's 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show, the nation's largest event for members of the alternative and direct investment space, hosted more than 1,100 of the industry's leading professionals for education, networking and the exchange of ideas. This year's conference agenda covered tax-advantaged investments, impact investing, private equity, personal technology, opportunity zones, cryptocurrency, portfolio allocation and management, real estate investment trusts, Delaware statutory trusts, legislative and regulatory updates and more to provide a comprehensive educational program.

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non‐traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in non-traded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 5,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raised in excess of $200 billion in equity and serve more than 1 million investors.

