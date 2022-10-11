Announcing OPI xPRESS/ON, the Brand's First Artificial Press On Nails Featuring Iconic Shades and Innovative Finishes

#OPIXpression

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPI, the #1 nail salon brand, introduces NEW artificial nail, OPI xPRESS/ON, offering professional quality shades, artistry, and innovative effects available anytime, anywhere. With OPI xPRESS/ON, iconic color, trendsetting designs, and a flawless gel-like salon manicure are right at consumers' fingertips – just xPRESS. Set. Go!

OPI xPRESS/ON launches exclusively at ULTA Beauty and includes 33 press-on gel-like salon manicure looks with 14-days of wear to instantly xPRESS. Fans can get all pressed up with 15 iconic OPI shades such as Alpine Snow, Cajun Shrimp, and Big Apple Red; six innovative salon-inspired effects like holographic shimmers or glazed finish; and eight professional nail art designs including several French manicure styles. It's like having a SALON THE GO!

OPI xPRESS/ON is vegan, containing no animal derived ingredients, and the nails and packaging are made with 94% and 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, respectively. The nails are also reusable. Packaging is responsibly and sustainably sourced. A Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) carton is printed with soy ink and can be recycled.

"As the #1 nail salon brand globally, we have the professional quality, color, and innovation that consumers know and trust," shares OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "With the debut collection of press-on nails, fans can select among 33 looks with a flawless finish, instantly. You can change your look to match the moment, even on the go, whether doing a presentation at work or going out for a night with friends."

OPI xPRESS/ON sets will be available in iconic color (*available in classic and long length):

Iconic OPI Shades:

Alpine Snow *

Black Onyx

Bubble Bath *

Big Apple Red

Funny Bunny

Malaga Wine

Don't Bossa Nova Me Around

Lincoln Park After Dark *

Cajun Shrimp

Throw Me A Kiss *

Mod About You

Gelato On My Mind

Taupe-Less Beach

Strawberry Margarita

Linger Over Coffee

New innovative finishes:

Break The Gold

Ask For A Raise

IYKYK

Swipe Night

Blue-gie

Charging My Crystals

Professional nail art & designs:

French Press

So Into Blue

I Want It, I Got It

My 9 To Thrive

Comin' In Haute

Galac-Tips

Certified Chic

Tastes Like Strawberries

Each OPI xPRESS/ON set includes 30 professional quality nails, super hold glue, a cuticle tool, and a file. To apply, use the quick and easy four-step process: fit, shape, prep, and xPress. OPI xPRESS/ON offers 14-days of gel-like manicure wear.

Beginning October 2022, OPI xPRESS/ON sets will retail for $12.99 (iconic shades), $13.99 (salon effects & longer lengths), and $15.99 (professional nail art) each exclusively at ULTA, ulta.com , part of the Conscious Beauty at ULTA Beauty collection. OPI is guaranteed only when purchased through authorized professional beauty outlets and prestige stores, not from a drugstore, supermarket, mass outlet, or other unauthorized sources.

ABOUT OPI

As the number one salon brand worldwide, OPI is committed to providing high-quality products and services to both salons and their customers, along with a focus on industry safety and innovation. With exceptional formulas, fashionable colors, and iconic names, OPI's heavily pigmented lacquers are super-rich, long lasting and chip-resistant – offering an affordable luxury to consumers. When used in a professional service, color can last up to seven days. OPI nail lacquer is available in more than 200 shades. OPI Infinite Shine is a no-light three-step long wear lacquer system offering long-wear, high-shine and ease of application and removal. There are now more than 150 shades in the Infinite Shine collection. Each lacquer features OPI's exclusive ProWide™ Brush for the ultimate application. Currently, OPI is available in over 100 countries and retails a full line of professional items including OPI GelColor (available in more than 140 shades that match their iconic OPI lacquer counterparts) with up to three-week wear, nail treatments, finishing products, lotions, manicure/pedicure products, files, tools, gels and acrylics. OPI is guaranteed only when purchased through authorized professional beauty outlets and prestige stores, not from a drugstore, supermarket, mass outlet, or other unauthorized sources. For more information, please visit OPI.com. Follow OPI on Instagram @OPI , on Twitter @OPI_PRODUCTS and go to OPI on Facebook to become a fan.

ABOUT WELLA COMPANY

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands including Wella Professionals, O·P·I, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional and Clairol. At Wella Company, we are innovators who seek to inspire consumers and beauty professionals through our brands to look, feel, and be their true selves. We are committed to building the best beauty company in the industry where our 6,000+ employees across more than 100 countries can bring their best selves to work. Guided by our company values and led by purpose to deliver positive impact on people through our products and towards our planet and society, we deliver sustainable growth to all stakeholders. For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

