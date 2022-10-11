Clinch and Sojern Join Forces to Enhance Travelers' Path to Purchase

Together They Bring Industry-Leading Campaign Automation and Omnichannel Personalization to Travel Marketers

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the omnichannel campaign activation platform, today announced a new relationship with Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, to bring enhanced workflow automation and omnichannel dynamic creative optimization (DCO) capabilities to travel marketers.

Clinch's platform Flight Control streamlines the process of building, serving and measuring complex, data-driven campaigns across all channels, which compliments Sojern's multichannel travel marketing platform. Travel marketers leveraging Flight Control can now leverage Sojern's travel insights to enhance creative decisioning and optimization strategies. Sojern has spent 15 years collecting, aggregating and analyzing literally billions of travel intent signals like hotel and airline booking data from thousands of travel brands around the world. This data rich environment, called the Sojern Traveler Ecosystem, is the foundation of Sojern's intelligent travel marketing platform that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, multichannel scale and automated optimization—all in one place.

"With personal and professional travel back on the rise, it's an incredibly important time for travel marketers to start evaluating and investing in technologies that support both their current and future needs," said Charel MacIntosh, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Clinch. "Trends and traveler circumstances are constantly changing on a hyper-local level around the world, therefore the ability to personalize and auto-optimize campaigns to match both environmental and user-based situations is paramount for this sector."

"Finding new ways to better serve our clients is truly at the heart of Sojern culture," said Josh Beckwith, Managing Director, Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships. "We're excited to work with Clinch to put powerful tools in the hands of travel marketers to drive real performance."

To learn more about how Sojern and Clinch work together, contact info@clinch.co .

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel personalization, campaign management and ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences at scale across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and consumer intelligence. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single data-driven, automated platform that makes them massively more efficient, and profitable. Clinch campaigns run across all digital channels including programmatic, Connected TV (CTV), social media, in-app, native and Digital Out of Home (DOOH).

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

