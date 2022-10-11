Concentrix Honored as Quiq's Partner of the Year

Partnership has resulted in 35-50% of messaging interactions resolved with Conversational AI, 4M conversations shifted from voice to messaging, 20% reduction in cost per transaction, and up to 15% improvement in CSAT scores for joint clients

BOZEMAN, Mont. and NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technologies, and Quiq , the AI-powered Conversational Platform that enables brands to engage customers on the most popular messaging channels with bots and human agents, today announced that Concentrix has been named the Quiq Partner of the Year. Presented at Quiq Connect 2022, the award signifies the positive impact Concentrix has made in the digital transformation initiatives of joint clients.

"The Concentrix team is honored to be selected for this award," said Andy Bird, Vice President of Product Strategy at Concentrix. "Our digital transformation operations expertise combined with Quiq's digital conversation platform has enabled us to deliver results that help our clients reimagine the critical role that technology plays in CX strategy. We look forward to continuing our work together, helping companies to engage with their customers to drive efficiencies, productivity and customer loyalty."

The strategic relationship between Concentrix and Quiq was forged to transform the contact center and the overall digital customer experience brands deliver today. The partnership drives client efficiencies by bringing together Conversational AI, digital messaging and skilled staff knowledgeable in managing digital experiences.

Concentrix and Quiq deliver business value to clients in the retail, travel and hospitality, and consumer services industries. The partnership has successfully driven digital transformation at some of the world's most recognizable brands, as measured by:

35-50% of messaging interactions deflected or resolved by Conversational AI automation

15-25% reduction in AHT with a 10-15% improvement in CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score)

20% reduction in cost per transaction through automation and digital transformation

4M voice calls shifted to messaging in 2021

"I am honored that Concentrix has entrusted Quiq as a partner and thrilled with the results we have achieved together. Together with Concentrix, we help brands reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, all while orchestrating experiences that are aligned with digital first customer expectations in a world where traditional shopping and business is no longer the norm," said Mike Myer, Quiq CEO and founder. "Concentrix's operational expertise and Quiq's technology is helping brands realize the value of Conversational AI and business messaging. I am looking forward to expanding our work together to help more brands understand the value of digital conversations."

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world's best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications and media; automotive; and energy and public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About Quiq

Quiq is the AI-powered Conversational Platform enabling businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels. Trusted by leading brands, Quiq's enterprise-grade Conversational Platform supports SMS/text, Apple Messages for Business, Google's Business Messages, webchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, call-to-text, and more. Quiq provides the leading solutions for business communications for the world's best commerce and care teams. Quiq for Commerce and Quiq for Customer Care combine Conversational AI and digital contact center to help commerce and service teams increase efficiency, drive revenue, and improve customer satisfaction. Strong ethics and a focus on the shared success of our customers, partners and employees are the foundation of Quiq's business.

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, with an office in New York City, Quiq is a privately held company backed by Baird Capital, Foundry Group, Venrock and Next Frontier Capital. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram , or learn more at https://quiq.com .

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

