EY Announces Appointment of Kevin Flynn as Americas Vice Chair of Tax

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced the appointment of Kevin Flynn as the new EY Americas Vice Chair of Tax, effective October 1, 2022. Flynn succeeds Marna Ricker, who served as EY Americas Vice Chair of Tax from July 2018 through September 2022 and is taking the role of EY Global Vice Chair of Tax.

"Kevin's robust client-serving and strategic tax experience combined with his commitment to the continued success of our EY Tax practice is unparalleled," said Julie Boland, EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner. "He is dedicated to driving our people and culture by cultivating a diverse workforce that can adapt to advance technology and service offerings to address the complex challenges faced by businesses. I'm thrilled to work alongside Kevin in his new role."

Flynn is based in San Francisco and will oversee tax strategy and all client services, leading a group of more than 18,000 people across Canada; the United States; North, Central and South America; Israel; and the Caribbean.

For the past two years, Flynn has served as Americas Deputy Vice Chair – Tax and helped steer the practice through challenging business, economic, social and political landscapes. In this role, Flynn built diverse teams to serve clients and focused on advancing Tax technology and service offerings.

"The Tax profession is changing at a rapid pace and requires a diverse and innovative team to help clients to navigate those complex challenges," Flynn said. "I'm extremely honored to lead the Americas Tax practice on this journey."

Prior to becoming the Americas Deputy Vice Chair − Tax, Flynn served as the EY Tax Managing Partner for the US-West Region, where he led a team of more than 2,000 tax professionals across the western United States.

During his more than 35-year tenure with EY, Flynn held several other significant leadership roles across the service lines, including Financial Services West Market Segment Leader, where he focused on the market segment growth strategy across Audit, Consulting, Strategy & Transactions and Tax. Flynn also served as the Senior Advisor Tax Partner and Global Tax Account Leader for several of the firm's largest clients.

Flynn received a BS in Accounting from Saint Mary's College in California. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. He serves on the board at Saint Mary's College of California and The Carl Gellert and Celia Berta Gellert Foundation.

