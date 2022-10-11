Gout Management Takes Patients Years, Multiple Rx and Clinicians, National Survey Shows

About half of patients report depression, ER visits and decreased quality of life

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A disease that impacts more than 9 million Americans often entails a years-long cycle of doctor visits, medications and ER trips, leading more than half of people with gout to report depression, anxiety or hopelessness. The findings appear in, "The Journey Toward Disease Management," a national survey report released today by the Alliance for Gout Awareness.

Alliance for Gout Awareness (PRNewswire)

"Americans too often think of gout as a punchline," said Josie Cooper, executive director of the Alliance for Gout Awareness. "These national survey results remind us that gout is a chronic, debilitating disease, one that patients should work with a gout specialist from the earliest possible opportunity to get under control. Though this disease feels crippling, gout can be managed successfully with appropriate care."

Key Findings

A national survey of 355 patients examined gout's impact.

Finding the Right Treatment is a Struggle

56% visited multiple health care providers without getting clear answers about gout

47% tried multiple medications without finding a treatment to control their gout.

46% visited an emergency room because of gout pain.

74% who visited the ER were prescribed an opioid for pain relief

Gout Impacts Mental Health and Everyday Life

56% reported that gout affects their ability to enjoy their life.

58% reported experiencing anxiety, depression or hopelessness because of gout pain and its impact on day-to-day life

Most survey respondents did not find a treatment regimen to manage their gout until they visited a rheumatologist.

About the Alliance for Gout Awareness

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout. By heightening public awareness and addressing common misconceptions, the Alliance for Gout Awareness emboldens patients to acknowledge the disease's impact and to seek the treatment they need.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alliance for Gout Awareness