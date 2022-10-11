Renren Announces Board Changes

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren" or the "Company"), a SaaS company serving multiple global industries, today announced the appointment of two new independent directors to its board of directors (the "Board"), Mr. James M. Dumler and Mr. James D. Reed, effective October 11, 2022. Ms. Hui Huang and Mr. Chuanfu Wang have concurrently resigned from their positions as a director of the Company and as members of the three committees of the Board. Ms. Huang and Mr. Wang resigned for personal reasons, and their resignation is not related to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.

After the changes, the Board will continue to consist of five members, three of whom are independent directors. The audit committee will consist of Mr. Lin Cong and Mr. James D. Reed, with Mr. Reed as the chairman; the compensation committee will consist of Mr. Lin Cong and Mr. James M. Dumler, with Mr. Cong as the chairman; and the corporate governance and nominating committee will consist of Mr. Lin Cong, Mr. James M. Dumler, and Mr. James D. Reed, with Mr. Dumler as the chairman.

Mr. Dumler has more than twenty years of experience in top management and board director roles with various enterprises and industries, including Koch Industries, CenterPoint Energy, Republic Financial (private equity), Purina Mills, and FJ Management. Mr. Dumler holds an MBA from Duke University.

Mr. Reed served as CEO and director of USA Truck Inc (NASDAQ: USAK) from 2016 through September 2022 and brings with him more than two decades of multi-faceted experience in trucking, logistics, finance, and business development. He previously served as chief financial officer of Interstate Distributor Company, as well as president of its subsidiary, Interstate Distributor Logistics. Mr. Reed's extensive experience includes more than 15 years of leading finance in public companies.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my gratitude to Ms. Huang and Mr. Wang for their valuable contributions to Renren during their tenure on the Board," said Renren's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joseph Chen. "We are delighted to have Mr. Dumler and Mr. Reed join our Board as independent directors. Their extensive executive experience, financial management savvy, and industry expertise will bring significant value to Renren and its shareholders."

About Renren Inc.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) operates several U.S.-based SaaS businesses including Chime, an all-in-one CRM and sales acceleration platform designed to help real estate professionals close more deals faster, and Trucker Path, a suite of applications and dispatch services commercial truck drivers use to plan trips, navigate, and operate their business. Renren's ADSs, each currently representing 45 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, are traded on NYSE under the symbol "RENN".

