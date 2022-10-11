Studio Shed Expands Colorado ADU Manufacturing Facility to Ship Over 1,000 Square Feet a Day

Accessory Dwelling Units Rise in Popularity as Regulations Change Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As local officials across the country relax accessory dwelling unit (ADU) zoning regulations to alleviate the national housing crisis and catalyze new housing options, the prefabricated modular home industry leader, Studio Shed , announced today it has tripled production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Colorado to meet consumer demand. The company is now shipping up to 1,000 square feet of product a day thanks to an additional 20,000 square feet of manufacturing space and investments in new industrial equipment, fabrication stations, and employees.

Studio Shed expands ADU manufacturing facility as homeowners look for creative ways to add space to their properties.

"We have continued to see increased demand from homeowners to build detached spaces for a range of flexible scenarios. From home offices, guest suites, workout and wellness studios, ADUs are a lifestyle solution with real ROI," said Jeremy Nova, Studio Shed's co-founder and creative director. "We have been providing end-to-end design, manufacturing, and installation of ADUs nationwide since 2008, and now, with our new factory capabilities, we are able to service even more customers nationwide."

Factory-based manufacturing under one roof streamlines production of Studio Shed's ADUs and allows customizable production at scale, while avoiding supply chain, labor shortage and inflation challenges typically faced by general contractors and local design-build firms. The company's team of ADU experts is committed to working with each homeowner individually to help with every step of the process, from navigating complicated permitting rules in each market, designing custom exterior and interior packages , and ensuring efficient construction through Studio Shed's national network of certified installers or, if a customer chooses a DIY approach, hands-on guidance from the Studio Shed team.

In 2022, the company has shipped approximately 80,000 square feet from their factory, with the help of Colorado's abundance of high-quality talent and efficient shipping lines that run through the state. In terms of units, the Studio Shed team completed twice as many permitted ADU projects this year as last year. Delivered flat-packaged as a kit, ADUs range in size from 500-1,000 square feet and popular floor plans feature a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. The fully-finished structures include drywall, electricity, and interior finishes and are commonly used as guest suites, home offices, workout studios, and more.

"With rising mortgage rates and home prices, we offer a solution for homeowners that doesn't involve expensive architecture design fees and overpriced materials in the field," said Nova. "We manufacture everything in-house and have direct sourcing with partners such as Marvin Windows to produce a high-quality product that is delivered quickly. But, for many homeowners, it's tough to know where to start since ADU regulations vary greatly state by state, even neighborhood by neighborhood."

ADU permitting and zoning laws are changing daily across the country right now. With Studio Shed, after a customer submits a design online, the homeowner receives a permit-ready engineer-stamped plan set for the local building department, which is tailored to the specific lot and local building codes and energy regulations for permit approval. Once the permit is approved, Studio Shed produces and ships the kit (including fully panelized wall sections and precut roof sections, prepainted siding, and prehung operable and fixed windows) in about four weeks. Typical shipment out of the factory is two or three large pallets that are shipped through regular freight-transport networks and installed in a few weeks or less, depending on options, complexity, and site conditions.

"We've done a tremendous amount of critical analysis on hybrid prefabrication and this particular manufacturing process for ADUs," Nova said. "Hybrid prefabrication allows us to be extremely efficient and create a repeatable and scalable production for customers across the country."

Studio Shed

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work, and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered, and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. Studio Shed ships to all 50 states and select locations in Canada. For more information, please visit www.studioshed.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Studio Shed