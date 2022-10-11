Tackle What's Next: NFL Veteran Eric Wood Releases Debut Book

Eric Wood, Former NFL player and current NFL broadcaster and motivational speaker, guides others through life transitions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Wood, former NFL center for the Buffalo Bills, 2-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, pro bowler and now NFL broadcaster and motivational speaker, releases his inspirational debut book, Tackle What's Next: Own Your Story, Stack Wins, and Achieve Your Goals in Business and in Life , (Wiley, October 11, 2022) offering firsthand insight, strategies, and practices to overcome unexpected life transitions. Suffering a career-ending spinal injury in 2018, Wood learned the perseverance needed to overcome life's unexpected pivots.

In Tackle What's Next, Wood references his experience transitioning out of the NFL and provides readers with tools needed to achieve success in their circumstances. Eric drew inspiration for his book from the lessons learned through guest interviews for his podcast, " What's Next? With Eric Wood ," which seeks to impact and inspire through conversations on leading more effective and impactful lives. Like the podcast, Tackle What's Next provides proven and straightforward ways to make the next chapter even more exciting than what's come before, and serves as a reader's handbook to achievement, resilience, and success. Wood reveals strategies on adjusting perspective to maintain toughness in the face of adversity, including:

Pivoting between opportunities when life forces you to unexpectedly change direction.

Strategies for examining what you're good at, what you're great at, and what you can contribute to the world with your unique gifts and talents.

Adjusting perspective to maintain resilience and toughness in the face of adversity.

Preparing with confidence to make your next chapter of life your best yet by focusing on the vision, habits, routine, and daily wins that will get you there.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have learned so many life lessons through my football career and in my post-football life," said Eric Wood. "My mission is to positively impact others in all facets of life and I believe this book will do just that for all who read it."

Wood was selected by the Buffalo Bills, where he played his 9-year career, in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Eric helped the Bills make the playoffs in 2017, ending the team's playoff drought. Transitioning out of his on-field football career, Wood discovered a passion for guiding others through hardships, prompting him to create his podcast, "What's Next? With Eric Wood." Post-NFL, Eric has embarked on several business ventures, including investing in companies that align with his values and passions, including Dan-O's Seasoning .

For information on purchasing Tackle What's Next, visit: www.ericwoodmedia.com/book . To listen to Eric's podcast, "What's Next? With Eric Wood", visit: www.ericwoodmedia.com/podcast . Connect with Eric Wood on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook.

Published by Wiley, Tackle What's Next ($27.00) can be purchased on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Books-A-Million , Target , Walmart , and wherever books are sold.

