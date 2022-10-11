Ventech Solutions Welcomes Two New Growth & Business Development SVPs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. has hired Fred Altimont and Tony Meyer, two new growth and development senior vice presidents. Each reporting to Chief Executive Officer Tonia Bleecher, Altimont and Meyer will be responsible for growing Ventech Solutions' business across the public sector.

Fred Altimont, Senior Vice President of Growth and Development at Ventech Solutions (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to have Fred and Tony join our leadership team and at the helm of our business development efforts," said, Tonia Bleecher, Chief Executive Officer at Ventech Solutions. "With their track record of success and our range of technology products and offerings, we're looking forward to extending our ability to serve more of our federal customers with the solutions and services that enable their mission."

Altimont comes to Ventech Solutions with 30+ years of leadership focused on strategic business growth, revenue generation and business operations for commercial and public sector organizations—primarily within the health care sector. Prior to joining Ventech Solutions, Fred was vice president, business development at Optum Health and has held a number of leadership positions within the health care and IT space over his career. Altimont is a board member for Battle Against Neurological Disease (B.A.N.D.) and the Alex Popek Never Back Down Foundation.

Meyer brings his deep background in the federal health IT space to Ventech Solutions. He has focused his career on health care and health IT sharing initiatives, health care-related information management and IT projects and policy issues concerning information technology and information systems. Prior to joining Ventech Solutions, Tony held a number of leadership positions, including vice president of veterans affairs & defense health at Halfaker and Associates, director of business development at CSRA and chief business development officer at MicroHealth. Meyer has also served on the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) National Capital Area Chapter Board including past roles as a board member, president and vice president.

With the addition of Altimont and Meyer, Ventech Solutions is poised and ready to expand their core capabilites across multiple IT sectors within the government market.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a technology and health care solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services, including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

For more information, contact Media Relations at media@ventechsolutions.com.

Tony Meyer, Senior Vice President of Growth and Development at Ventech Solutions (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Ventech Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ventech Solutions, Inc.