Abbott and The Home Edit Redesign the Medicine Cabinet to Help People Prepare for the Upcoming Virus Season

Flu and virus seasons have become more unpredictable with the addition of COVID-19

The Home Edit and Abbott aim to bring peace of mind to families when it comes to their health by organizing medicine cabinets in time for the cold and flu season

Rapid at-home tests remain an important health tool for COVID-19, providing fast and reliable results

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter cold and flu season amid continuing COVID-19 cases, Abbott (NYSE: ABT), makers of BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, and The Home Edit, the world's number one organizational company and a global lifestyle brand, are partnering to redesign the medicine cabinet for today's health needs. Together, Abbott and The Home Edit will provide organization tips and advice on healthcare essentials to have on hand to feel more prepared and in control this season.

Joanna and Clea of The Home Edit share tips for redesigning your medicine cabinet with essentials like Abbott's BinaxNOW, in time for virus season (PRNewswire)

As COVID-19 becomes endemic, many aspects of family life have changed—including the types of products and medicines that families have on hand. People are growing more accustomed to managing their health from home, from vitamins and digital thermometers to Pedialyte® with Immune Support for hydration. At-home COVID-19 tests have become a necessity, as they give results in minutes, providing peace of mind and the ability to take action to quickly slow the spread of the virus.

"We love helping families get organized and there's no better time of year to do it than now," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit. "Going through your medicine cabinet and making sure you have health and wellness products on hand and organized can help you feel prepared for whatever the season brings. Essentials like BinaxNOW have become a staple in our medicine cabinets to keep our families protected from COVID-19."

To help families get ready for cold and flu season, Clea and Joanna are sharing how best to organize a medicine cabinet for preparedness and convenience, including their must-haves for keeping a cabinet well stocked, and in their signature style, also making it visually appealing.

Tips include:

Select your space: Pick a spot based on where you use the products, the size of the space—starting small is perfectly fine—and if the area is climate controlled and away from children and pets. Properly storing your wellness products is key to keeping prepared.

Edit and group: Check expiration dates and take inventory of what you have and need, especially as many of us have purchased new health products during the pandemic. Consider adding bins to group similar products.

Create a system: Organization should balance the least amount of effort without sacrificing efficiency. Create designated zones that have a specific purpose and product, such as cuts and scrapes versus sick must-have items.

Be ready to go: Create a "sick day" grab-and-go system or "COVID station" so you're prepared if or when symptoms strike. It's helpful to keep essentials like COVID tests, tissues, cold medication, pain reliever and more in one spot that is easily accessible and moveable, if needed.

Label to easily find: Labels add a layer of instructions that help you find what you're looking for and guide you where to put items away.

The big impact of small acts of organization

Home organization is not only good for being prepared, but also can have surprising mental benefits as well.

"Many have faced mental health challenges during the pandemic including a sense of powerlessness due to all the unknowns," said Andrea Bonior, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and professor at Georgetown University. "Research has shown that organization can reduce stress and bring back some sense of control in these types of situations. Knowing that you have the ability to have answers and medicines on hand when sicknesses show up will add an extra layer of peace of mind."

Abbott has produced more than a billion BinaxNOW tests to help communities, organizations and families have access to reliable and quick results. The company's U.S. manufacturing facilities continue to make tens of millions of tests per month.

"While we still have a lot to learn about COVID-19, one thing that we know for sure is that it's not going away," says Aparna Ahuja, M.D., head of clinical and medical affairs, infectious diseases, Abbott. "Having rapid tests on hand will be critical to staying safe this season by ensuring that COVID-19 infections are diagnosed quickly, so the appropriate measures can be taken to get well and avoid the risk of spreading an infection."

Learn more about Abbott's BinaxNOW Self Test and tips on organizing your health space here.

About BinaxNOW COVID-19 Tests

As the #1 COVID-19 self test in the U.S., the BinaxNOW at-home test is readily available over-the-counter at retailers across the country and provides results in 15 minutes. BinaxNOW is both FSA and HSA eligible, and insurance plans may cover up to eight over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests per covered individual per month.

The rapid antigen test is authorized for home use using a simple nasal swab by people with or without symptoms aged 15 years or old, or on individuals two years or older when collected by an adult. Each kit box contains two test cards to enable test twice over 3 days, with at least 24 (and no more than 48) hours apart.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Antigen Self Test is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from individuals with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 infection when tested twice over three days with at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) between tests. This test is authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected direct anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older or adult collected anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged two years or older.

The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 tests have not been FDA cleared or approved. They have been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization. They have been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner. For serial testing, the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Tests should be performed twice over 3 days, at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) apart. For symptomatic use, a single test can be used.

