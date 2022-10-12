Silicon Auto Group Founder/COO, Paul Chambers, to Launch VIP Status Supercar Destination, "The World of Supercars," at Horseshoe Bay Resort

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR client Paul Chambers is once again shattering the car industry with an exclusive, one-of-a-kind way to shop for the world's most hard to find supercars. Silicon Auto Group 's The World of Supercars, scheduled to open in 2024 on the private 6000-foot jet center runway at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, will be the world's most pioneering exotic car destination in the country.

"People will be able to experience the thrill of landing their private jet and immediately pulling up to Silicon Auto Group where they can test drive the fastest cars in the world… right on the runway!" explains Paul Chambers, Founder & COO of Silicon Auto Group. "They will then have the option to be driven like a movie star in a Mercedes-Maybach and stay at the luxurious Horseshoe Bay Resort."

Utilizing an exclusive VIP status method of connecting buyers (a new VIP status client must be referred by another), Silicon Auto Group's The World of Supercars is a game changer where perfection is perfected, allowing elite from all over the world to shop at the high-security, state-of-the-art Horseshoe Bay Resort airport to take in the ambiance of a rare supercar.

"My business has always clearly lent itself in a different direction than traditional brick-and-mortar companies, as we have a consistent emphasis on creating an unparalleled buyer experience over profit," Paul says. "Basically, you send money and I do the rest."

With an impressive, decades-long track record in the exotic car buying industry, Paul Chambers has worked with clients from all over the world, including professional athletes Austin Rivers, Matt Turk, and Kevin Walter, as well as American game show host legend Chuck Woolery, all of whom have put trust into Silicon Auto Group's ability to procure any supercar found on the globe. Paul himself has consistently proven to be a well-connected innovator internationally, including within the Formula 1 circle located in Monaco.

Silicon's online inventory includes exceptional models such as the Bugatti Divo, the Ferrari F40 LM, the original LaFerrari Aperta, the McLaren Senna & P1, the unique Ferrari SP2 Monza, vintage Ferrari 250 GTO race cars, Lamborghinis, and much more.

All supercar transactions are handled by Spagnoletti Law Firm in Houston.

