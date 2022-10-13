IEHP Members Receive Free Autism and ADHD Screenings

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a national youth behavioral health crisis, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is encouraging members to consider assessments and support for their children. This includes evaluations to detect conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

IEHP Medi-Cal members can receive a free autism screening at centers like the Inland Empire Autism Assessment Center of Excellence (IEAACE) or from any IEHP network provider before the member reaches age 21.

"Rapidly changing environments, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the social isolation tied to it, brought significant disruptions to the lives of our youth," said IEHP Behavioral Health and Care Management Manager Heather Waters. "Given the circumstances, it's completely normal for children to need additional support. What's important is ensuring they receive the right care at the right time."

Waters highlighted that early treatment and recognition of symptoms, as early as 1 year of age and before a child enters school, can result in better health outcomes. Signs and symptoms vary and can range from obsessive or compulsive behaviors to poor social skills, delayed milestones and more.

What to Expect at IEAACE

"Accurate assessment, diagnoses and subsequent treatment are critical to improving the lives of children and their families within the Inland Empire and beyond. The comprehensive diagnostic evaluation process at IEAACE results in more accurate diagnoses and the creation of effective treatment recommendations, which is critical to avoiding missed diagnoses, delays in intervention and misdiagnoses with inappropriate treatments," said IEAACE Executive Director Zachary Ginder, MD.

During the initial assessment appointment, caregivers/parents and their children will meet with an evaluation coordinator for interviews and observations. Information gathered during the appointment will be processed and reviewed by the IEAACE transdisciplinary team for next steps and follow up.

"IEAACE looks at the whole child from multiple clinical perspectives to ensure we give the child and their family the greatest opportunity for long-term health and prosperity," added Dr. Ginder. "With IEHP as our primary managed care partner, children and their families now have greater access to these services, which will ideally result in reducing health disparities within our communities."

To receive an evaluation or additional services, members are encouraged to call IEHP Member Services at 1-800-440-4347 and ask for the Behavioral Health Department. Members can also learn more about IEAACE by visiting autismassessment4ie.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

