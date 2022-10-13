Indigo Ag's Carbon Collaborations Open Sustainability Market Doors for Farmers

Growing Network of Leading Agribusinesses Speeds Total Enrollment To 5.5M Acres

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the voluntary agricultural carbon credit market continues to grow in value, Indigo Agriculture today announced an additional seven carbon farming collaborators have joined the effort to help farmers access this new sustainability-focused revenue stream. Working with Indigo to reach 30 states representing nearly 80 percent of U.S. cropland, the companies offer wide-ranging expertise, with capabilities across finance, inputs, data management, and more. Indigo's collaborative approach equips farmers with the flexibility to enter the carbon market supported by advisers in their communities that they already know and trust, a key consideration for those looking to get started.

To date, companies including AcreValue, Compeer, Corteva Agriscience, FarmTogether, GROWMARK, Landus, Midwestern BioAg, National Indian Carbon Coalition, and Verdova have collaborated with Indigo to help farmers begin their carbon farming journeys alongside their trusted advisors on over 1.8 million acres. These enablement efforts have helped bring the total number of acres working to generate the industry's highest-quality credits with Indigo to over 5.5 million.

"Whether driving quality in the market today or designing resources and learning tools to demystify carbon farming, we're working hard to make sure the carbon market works for farmers. That's why these ag industry collaborations are so important. We want farmers to work with people they know and trust to learn about and participate in Indigo's carbon program," Heather Gieseke, VP Commercial, Carbon at Indigo Ag said. "We're excited about these new collaborations and the opportunities offered by all our industry partners. With a growing network of agricultural leaders committed to the integrity of carbon programs and success of farmers in carbon farming, it's easier than ever for farmers to enter the market."

Ensuring farmers are in the driver's seat when it comes to soil carbon credits has been a top priority since the program's beginning in 2019. The ability for farmers to access the carbon market in a way that works best for them — either by working directly with Indigo or with a representative from their preferred local partner -- is a distinct benefit of Indigo's program.

"Having the option of working with our AgVantage FS representative to begin carbon farming was definitely a bonus for us," said Tommy Kuhl, who grows corn near Beaman, Iowa. "Starting new practices like cover cropping or no-till can be challenging and entering the carbon market brings additional questions. But having the ability to work with someone we already knew - and who knew our operation - made the process that much easier."

Since launching the first collaboration approximately a year ago, the network has grown substantially. Seven new organizations have recently joined the effort to support scaling ag sustainability solutions by helping their customers enter the carbon market with Indigo. Today, the company, which was recently issued the world's first crop of verified ag carbon credits produced at scale, is working with a total of 16 agribusinesses to help farmers navigate a complex soil carbon market and confidently get started on their carbon farming journeys. They include:

"Finding ways to supplement profits are integral to growing any farm business," said Randy Siever, Chief Operating Officer, Total Acre. "For many of our customers, participating in the growing voluntary carbon market is a great way to help strengthen the bottom line and enhance soil productivity and stewardship. It's a win-win for them which made teaming up with Indigo Ag a win-win for us."

Indigo's carbon program is supported by a network of premium credit buyers (including global brands like JPMorgan Chase, Ralph Lauren Corporation, The North Face, and Barclays). As the market for agricultural carbon continues to grow, credits have already been pre-ordered for as high as $40/credit (a 100% increase since the program's launch). Farmers take home at least 75% of the credit sale price with Indigo's market-based pricing approach. A second round of payments to participating farmers is anticipated later this year, with farmers earning $30 per verified credit produced and sold in the 2020 and 2021 crop years.

More information about Indigo's industry collaborations can be found here.

Indigo Ag improves farmer profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of nature-based and digital technologies. The company's core offerings — biotrinsic®, Market+, and Carbon — integrate across the supply chain to optimize how the world's most impactful crops are produced, sourced, and distributed. Founded in 2013 with a mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, today the company's technology connects stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem to unlock sustainability and profitability benefits for all.

