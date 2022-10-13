Launch of New Investment Strategy Platform, Merlin Investor, Enables Retail Traders to Make Smarter Investments

Users can access real-time and historical financial data to strategize and track investments while taking control of their financial future

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Investor, a multi-asset educational, strategizing and tracking tool, today announced the launch of its platform that provides retail traders with strategic planning capabilities and a more comprehensive view into their investment portfolios. Users can access financial data, social sentiment, news and content to create their personal investment strategies in a highly customized way across stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs and funds, currencies, bonds, indexes, NFTs, real estate as well as any other asset category which can be manually added to the platform.

Despite more than 200 million retail investors using trading platforms in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, 75% do not focus on strategic investment planning but indicated that they are interested in improving their skills as professional investors according to a recent survey from Merlin Investor. While the importance of developing and following an investment plan is well known to those working in the finance industry, Merlin Investor is democratizing access to investment strategies by creating a community where retail investors can analyze market trends, generate their own strategies, learn from one another and track investments over time.

Currently equipped with approximately 40 widgets, and with more to come, Merlin Investor's platform includes customizable workspace, asset price tracking tools, direct import of a user's wallets and bank accounts, real-time market updates, integrations with news websites and social media feeds, chatrooms, the creation and back testing of multiple strategies, social sentiment and technical indicators, guides for rebalancing portfolios and more. The customizable, easy-to-navigate platform enables users to engage with peers and provides the necessary market data tools for retail traders to make more informed decisions about investments.

"I opened my first trading account when I was just 16 years old and quickly determined that it was necessary to develop a diversified and balanced investment strategy in order to succeed," said Guido Petrelli, Founder and CEO of Merlin Investor. "This platform was created to serve as an intelligent guide tailored to individual needs, interests and capabilities of investors regardless of their knowledge or expertise. Our team is excited to help retail investors begin or expand their trading journey while creating a community of individuals who share a similar vision."

Designed to work alongside traditional trading platforms, Merlin Investor operates under three core functions: educating investors, building strategies and tracking investments. Users can choose from four different subscription packages, titled Camelot, Lancelot, Excalibur and King Arthur which range from no cost to $49.99 a month. Merlin-inspired merchandise is also offered with yearly subscriptions.

The platform is available via desktop on the Merlin Investor website. For more information, please visit http://www.merlininvestor.com/.

About Merlin Investor

