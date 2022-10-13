Leading foresight strategist Roger Spitz launches groundbreaking Guidebook on how to Thrive on Disruption

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, the Disruptive Futures Institute delivered hundreds of keynote talks, courses, and executive education programs on decision-making in uncertain environments to the world's most innovative organizations. Given the overwhelming interest, the Disruptive Futures Institute is publishing The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption for release to a general audience ( www.thrivingondisruption.com ).

Disruptive Futures Institute (PRNewswire)

San Francisco -based Disruptive Futures Institute publishes The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption

The Guidebook draws on decades of strategic insights advising founders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, boards, and shareholders in Silicon Valley and globally on evaluating their companies, competitiveness, strategic investments, and disruptions ahead. Based on the Disruptive Futures Institute's practitioner research, proprietary frameworks, and global executive programs, this body of work connects the shifting dots between seemingly disparate topics.

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption is a four-Volume Collection:

Volume I - FOUNDATIONS. Reframing and Navigating Disruption : How to make sense of our complex, nonlinear, and unpredictable world.

Volume II - FRAMEWORKS. Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty : Practical frameworks to help you and your business stay relevant in the 21st century.

Volume III - YOUR LIFE. Beta Your Life: Existence in a Disruptive World : What does constant change and uncertainty mean to you as an individual?

Volume IV - YOUR BUSINESS. Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation: What does our unpredictable, complex, and systemic world mean for you as a business?

Volume I will be launched on November 29th 2022, with the next three volumes released in December 2022, January and February 2023 respectively. More than a book, The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption is a field guide for businesses and individuals alike to navigate change; a compass; a system of content, resources, and ideas on how to stay relevant in our complex and unpredictable world.

The authors are Roger Spitz, in collaboration with Lidia Zuin. A foresight strategist, venture capitalist, and writer, Roger's expertise lies at the intersection of futures studies, systems thinking, and sustainable value creation, building on 20 years of leading global technology M&A and investment banking businesses. Lidia is a journalist, science fiction writer, and professional futurist. Her work focuses on innovation, emerging technology and trends, virtual reality, and gaming.

"This Guidebook offers a rich and practical set of resources for anyone - organizations, entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators, and learners - to capitalize on disruption… Together with a wide array of contributors across the world, the Disruptive Futures Institute team connects foresight strategy and futures intelligence, complexity and systems thinking, artificial intelligence and exponential technologies, innovation and failure, design thinking and science fiction, philosophy, and Zen Buddhism."

- Cathy Hackl, Founder of Journey, Tech Futurist & Author

To flourish in this increasingly complex, unpredictable, and nonlinear environment, we must understand the velocity, trajectory, and magnitude of the underlying drivers of change, whether technological or otherwise. Doing so requires casting assumptions aside, throwing out the old playbooks, rewiring our mindset, embracing the unknown, and taking agency of our own futures.

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption widens and deepens our perspectives, changes the narrative structure around uncertainty, and helps every reader understand, anticipate, and navigate disruption.

About The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption is a four-Volume Collection published by Disruptive Futures Institute. The authors are Roger Spitz, in collaboration with Lidia Zuin.

About the Disruptive Futures Institute, the World's Capital for Understanding Disruption

San Francisco-based Disruptive Futures Institute is a Think Tank offering education, research, and thought leadership on adapting to our increasingly complex and uncertain world.

