The New Era of Event Planning Brings Accessible and Convenient At-Home Entertaining To Everyone

Luxury event planner Virginia Frischkorn launches tech-based events platform

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partytrick has officially launched just in time to give hosts an edge during the Holiday season. The concept of Partytrick is new. The membership-based events platform is designed to make event planning accessible; it is a one-stop shop for ideas and inspiration, shoppable items, and stylized details for every party. This is not a mood board. This is not a PDF of how-tos. This is an interactive platform that guides hosts through the entire hosting process. For under $10 per month, members gain access to over 50 "parties," each with curated playlists, menus, and decor options, as well as personalized checklists, and custom SMS reminders to walk the user through each party. Sign up before December with code 'LETSPARTY' on partytrick.com for three free months of membership.

Partytrick gives hosts all the industry secrets and expert guidance without the expensive [event planner] price tag

"To me, gathering is not a luxury, but a necessity," said Virginia Frischkorn, Founder & CEO, Partytrick. "Events aren't being hosted now because they don't meet the standards of Pinterest boards or that one party on social media. Hosts don't know where to start. But imagine finding a beautiful tablescape online and being able to click the velvet napkins and find the Amazon link , or click the flowers and learn how to replicate them in your own home. Every detail you see in that photo is easily accessible via shoppable links or insider tips and tricks."

After working in events for 14 years and founding luxury events company Bluebird Productions , Partytrick founder Virginia Frischkorn amassed an intimate knowledge of tricks and tips needed to make each event a stunning success. The problem was that this expertise was not accessible to the masses. Hiring an event planner for a single event costs around $750, while a luxury event planner costs on average $7,500. Partytrick gives hosts all the industry secrets and expert guidance without the expensive price tag, while also leaving the flexibility to personalize every aspect.

Freedom in mixing styles and design pieces, playing with party themes and menu details, challenging the status quo, and making each event deeply personal – such is the idea behind Partytrick. Be it a picnic in a park, a bachelorette party, a take-out party at home with friends, or a holiday celebration for friends and family, Partytrick helps bring that extra sparkle to each event with ease, so you can focus on fostering meaningful connections, and the simple joy of gathering.

About Partytrick: Founded by Virginia Frischkorn, CEO and founder of luxury events company Bluebird Productions, Partytrick harnesses the lessons learned in over 14 years of producing curated events. The membership-based web app empowers hosts to throw curated, personal experiences. The team of experts offer creative, meaningful ways to bring people together. Throughout this interactive platform, hosts are equipped with party concepts, playlists, menus, hosting hacks and how-tos, conversation starters, and an extra something special to make every event sparkle.

