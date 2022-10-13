Qtrac announces partnership with VCA Animal Hospitals

Company representatives attending Wild West Pet Show to connect with additional animal health specialists

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® by Lavi Industries, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems, today announced it is partnering with VCA Animal Hospitals, giving veterinary offices the ability to triage patients large and small so doctors can better prioritize care for more acute cases. If the hospital is at capacity, Qtrac's virtual queuing solution creates a seamless referral system so animals can be seen at other locations.

With virtual queuing, crowded lobbies are a thing of the past at veterinary offices in the VCA Animal Hospital network. Pets and their humans check in remotely for service and let the hospital know the reason for their visit, including the animal's symptoms and how long they've had them if they're coming in for anything more than a routine check-up.

At the same time, office staff members at network facilities have access to both their own queue dashboard and a centralized referral queue where they can see at a glance if they have the capacity to take incoming cases or if they need to refer them elsewhere. The software sends a message to the referring location indicating whether the referral has been accepted or not.

"Qtrac's virtual queue management system is perfect for veterinary hospitals to help eliminate lobby overcrowding, make patient service more personal and efficient, and improve the patient experience overall," said Steve Covate, VP of sales for Qtrac. "Doctors, technicians, and office staff benefit from greater efficiency, safe and dependable service, and a better customer experience."

Qtrac representatives are attending the Wild West Vet Show on Oct. 12-15, 2022, in Reno, NV, to showcase how a virtual queue solution has the flexibility and adaptability to meet the needs of veterinarians and the animal hospital business model. This annual conference is one of the industry's leading continuing education events where veterinary professionals learn about the latest in large and small animal medicine and connect with other animal health specialists.

"We look forward to connecting with animal healthcare providers to demonstrate how Qtrac's virtual queuing, mobile queuing, and appointment scheduling features can increase the quality of care they provide by improving efficiencies before patients arrive for service," Covate said.

ABOUT QTRAC®

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac was founded by Lavi Industries, the premier provider of public guidance and crowd control solutions. Building on Lavi's 40+ years of experience and success in helping the world's leading companies effectively guide people in, through and out of their facilities, Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at lavi.com and qtrac.com.

