SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Panthers announced today a multi-year partnership with PointsKash, the first rewards points redemption application.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH POINTSKASH (PRNewswire)

The Florida Panthers announced today a multi-year partnership with PointsKash

Fans will now have the unique opportunity to engage with the PointsKash mobile application and receive cash, crypto and NFT rewards for every purchase at FLA Live Arena while allowing them to make payments at any Panthers point of sale.

"We're excited to partner with the first blockchain enabled conversion platform, PointsKash on this unique opportunity for fans to earn and spend their points for rewards at FLA Live Arena," said Florida Panthers Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Thornton.

FLA Live Arena patrons will be able to engage with PointsKash pre-game, as well as during and post-game, to win rewards points as prizes to spend anywhere.

"We can't wait to give fans the opportunity to reward themselves while attending the game that matters to them and engaging with the sport in a whole new way," said Steve Janjic, CEO of PointsKash.

This is PointsKash's first partnership with a National Hockey League team.

More information about PointsKash is available by visiting pointskash.com/.

ABOUT POINTSKASH

PointsKash, an innovative first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that services consumers, rewards points issuers and merchants in the conversion of loyalty reward points to cash. Our merchant payment processing services team has over 40 years of experience serving small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, including local, regional, and national convenience store fuel stations, auto dealerships, manufacturers, sporting events, e-gaming organizations and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with additional support in Kansas City, Missouri.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Velandia

561-501-8682

avelandia@pointskash.com

Freedom to pay your way (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsKash