RW Digital Graduates from Stellantis-NBL Black Supplier Pilot Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW Digital, a leading programmatic solutions provider, announced today it has successfully graduated from the Stellantis-NBL National Black Supplier Development pilot program. In 2021, Stellantis, an automotive manufacturing corporation, and the nonprofit organization, National Business League (NBL), formed a national partnership to develop Black suppliers for future contracting and procurement opportunities in the pursuit of greater racial equity in the marketplace. RW Digital was one of 13 Black-owned businesses that represented geographic diversity, and a range of disciplines and commodities selected for the newly formed pilot program.

"It was an honor to participate in this innovative program alongside prominent Black-owned businesses making an impact in their respective communities. The Stellantis-NBL Black Supplier Program will continue to magnify entrepreneurs for years to come, leaving a legacy of Black excellence for future generations to embrace," said Donnell Beverly, Jr., Russell Westbrook Enterprises President.

Since graduating from the program, which ran through the first quarter of 2022, RW Digital has gone on to support Stellantis' media investment team heighten the awareness of various models across both the Dodge and Chrysler portfolio within multicultural communities via the proprietary approach RW Digital has architected to enable advertisers to navigate cultural bias within programmatic environments. "The intent of the Stellantis-National Business League National Black Supplier Development Program is to ensure that all Black business enterprises and suppliers have an equitable and inclusive stake in the global marketplace," said Marvin Washington, Vice President & Global Head of Mechatronics & Modules Purchasing at Stellantis. "Our successful pilot, launch of the inaugural collective and addition of outstanding corporate partners ensure the program will be a sustainable source of significant business and development opportunities for Black businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities for many years to come. We thank RW Digital for their outstanding contributions to this important program."

About RW Digital

RW Digital is a programmatic solutions provider powered by creative minds and advanced technology. Our advertising experts leverage data to build authentic relationships within an ever-evolving media landscape. We combine relentless work ethic with an earnest pursuit to uplift global communities.

Certified by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Owned Business, the responsibility to uplift other diverse-owned businesses and support under-served communities is central to each venture Russell Westbrook introduces to market. Alongside it's 501(c)3 registered charity, the Why Not? Foundation, our core focuses are in creating both educational and employment pathways through investments in both digital and physical infrastructure.

About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

About National Business League

The National Business League is the first and largest nonprofit, non-partisan, and non-sectarian Black business and professional trade association, which was founded on August 23, 1900, by the iconic Booker T. Washington. The NBL has more than 120,000 members nationwide, with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Detroit, MI, Los Angeles, CA, and Washington, D.C., as well as more than 367 local league chapters across the country. The organization provides access to 2.6 million Black businesses throughout the United States. Visit www.nationalbusinessleague.org, Twitter @theNBL1900, Instagram @NBL1900, and Facebook @theNBL1900

