Dominion DMS Integrates with AutoPoint's Multi-Point Inspection.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces certified SecureVUE integration with AutoPoint's MPI. This technology partnership brings a full-service command center to your entire shop by providing seamless communication tools to keep your service team on the same page.

This partnership brings innovative features like parts inventory integration and a self-learning pricing guide, helping dealerships deliver a consistent, transparent, and professional service experience. These key benefits ensure faster inspections and shorter wait times for your customers:

Electronic inspections

In-system communication tools

Real-time estimate updates

Transparent reporting so you can track your progress

AutoPoint gathers info from 100 million repair orders

Photo capability to take images of the customer's actual vehicle to support service recommendations

Dealer Benefits

"The VUE/Autopoint integration has increased our team's productivity by keeping our Tech, Advisors, and Parts Counterpersons on the same page in real-time. The in-system communication and functionality improve our Parts and Advisor response times to our Techs for repairs and provide better information to our customers for approvals." - Mike Detwiler, Vice President, Dave Sinclair Ford.

"The relationships with our technology partners allow dealerships to maximize the value of our cloud-native VUE DMS. By collaborating with strong service experience vendors, we offer dealers more choices in running their business." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about VUE DMS and future integrations, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE DMS, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE DMS provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About AutoPoint:

AutoPoint's dealership and service center software transform the vehicle ownership experience, bringing together every service necessary for providing unmatched automotive customer service. These industry-leading tools empower dealerships and OEMs with a robust technology platform that demystifies sales and customer retention.

AutoPoint's powerful software suite contains every tool dealerships and OEMs need to promote sales, launch effective digital and email marketing campaigns, provide maintenance support, supply proper documentation, and increase customer retention. This comprehensive software solution supports you every step of the way so that you can ensure top-notch customer satisfaction.

