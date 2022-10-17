H2 Green Steel and SMS group in technology partnership

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H2 Green Steel has selected SMS group to supply process technology for its green steel plant in Northern Sweden.

SMS group is a German company acknowledged worldwide for its technologies and services for the metals industry. In this partnership, it will deliver process equipment from the melt shop down to the finished steel products. It will also contribute with its competence and experience to H2 Green Steel's large scale steel plant in Boden, the first of its kind powered by green hydrogen.

"Hydrogen based green steel is the future of primary steelmaking, and we are all working full speed ahead to deliver the key technologies to start a new era of steelmaking. We are excited to continue the partnership with the H2 Green Steel team and looking forward to the joint realization of this lighthouse project," says Burkhard Dahmen, CEO of SMS group.

"We have jointly designed the plant to make a significant CO 2 reduction throughout the whole steel plant in a way that will set us apart from others in the market. We have chosen SMS group for this project because we believe in their capabilities which have been demonstrated in numerous industrial projects around the world," says Maria Persson Gulda, H2 Green Steel's CTO.

SMS group will provide the EAF based melt shop, casting and hot rolling plant as well as an advanced cold rolling and processing complex for the production of a broad product mix including advanced high strength steel and automotive steel grades.

The Swedish Energy Agency has supported the early phases of the considerable engineering efforts that have been significant in finalizing this contract.

The total order volume for SMS group exceeds €1 billion and includes earlier announced order awarded to SMS group's wholly owned company Paul Wurth and its consortium partner Midrex.

