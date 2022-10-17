RFI Global acquires MacroMonitor to further accelerate its North American expansion.

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFI Global, the global leader in data and insights for financial services, today announced that it has acquired MacroMonitor, a leading US-based specialist financial services data and insights provider. In addition to establishing offices in Toronto, New York, San Francisco and Mexico City, this exciting acquisition will further enhance RFI's unique data and insights proposition for the US Financial Services community.

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, MacroMonitor, has been delivering data and insights to financial services clients for over four decades and is the most comprehensive and granular financial dataset in the US.

MacroMonitor measures all financial areas: offering financial services providers reliable, single-source research about US economic households' needs, attitudes, and behaviours.

Combining RFI Global's dataset with MacroMonitor's comprehensive proposition in the US market will provide MacroMonitor's client base with enhanced services and solutions, including access to RFI's global datasets and deep FS expertise across 49 international markets in areas such as Buy Now Pay Later, Digital Innovation, SME and Commercial Banking, International and Business Payments and many more.

RFI Global's CEO and Co-Founder Charles Green says in his announcement of the acquisition: "All of us at RFI Global, and our investment partners at Diversis Capital, are incredibly excited about the acquisition of MacroMonitor. Joining MacroMonitor's rich legacy with the global reach and innovative products of RFI Global will allow us to create a superior offering for both the US and wider North American market and deliver a step change for both companies' clients."

RFI Global was founded in 2006 to provide unparalleled financial intelligence for the Australian and Asia-Pacific markets and has since grown into a global company serving 49 markets. Backed by their investment partners, Diversis Capital, RFI Global is on an exponential growth trajectory, having recently established a local presence in Mexico City, New York, Dubai, Paris and San Francisco to add to its existing presence in London, Sydney, Singapore, and Toronto.

Larry Cohen, Director of SBI's Consumer Financial Decisions and the MacroMonitor says: "RFI Global is a fantastic partner for MacroMonitor and I could not be more pleased to be joining forces with them. Our long-standing client base will benefit from the breadth and depth of RFI Global's offering, solutions and service capabilities in addition to the services they have enjoyed for years from MacroMonitor. This will be the beginning of a new era for our clients."

RFI Global is the data and insight partner for the world's financial services community. Since 2006 we've provided tailored subscription-based insight and data solutions for local, regional and global Financial Services players that enable them to make data-driven decisions confidently and quickly.

The MacroMonitor is the most comprehensive, independent macroeconomic measurement of US households. The biennial, proprietary survey has been the foundation of CFD services. The MacroMonitor serves as an objective, single source for data about consumer needs, behaviors, and attitudes in response to financial-industry change. Its use is a reliable method to target customers and to identify trends.

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, please visit www.diversis.com.

