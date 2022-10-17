RLDatix to Acquire Porzio Life Sciences

Leading compliance solutions provider will broaden company's capabilities across life sciences and create a robust platform for future innovation and growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of healthcare operations software and services that drive safer care, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Porzio Life Sciences, a market leader in compliance solutions for the life sciences industry which had been a wholly-owned subsidiary of the law firm of Porzio, Bromberg & Newman since 2004.

Porzio Life Sciences simplifies compliance by combining its regulatory expertise with product innovation to deliver a truly unique solution to its customers. Designed by experienced lawyers and regulatory experts, Porzio Life Sciences is a database and software solutions business that automates transparency reporting and other compliance tasks for organizations around the world. Combined with RLDatix's existing governance, risk, compliance (GRC) and workforce management offerings, Porzio Life Sciences broadens the company's capabilities across life sciences and provides a comprehensive set of tools at global scale.

"RLDatix's acquisition of Porzio Life Sciences, when combined with our current solutions, will create a comprehensive suite of compliance offerings for the life sciences industry and a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and workforce management," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "We're excited to bring these capabilities together and to forge an innovative new path forward for our hundreds of pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device clients around the world."

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman will continue to maintain a strategic relationship with the company after the transaction closes. The two entities will co-market Porzio Life Sciences' products and services and will collaborate to deliver innovative compliance solutions for the life sciences industry.

"This is a great day for our clients," said Vito A. Gagliardi, Jr., Managing Principal, Porzio, Bromberg & Newman. "Under RLDatix's leadership, Porzio Life Sciences will continue to simplify the compliance efforts of pharmaceutical companies while benefiting from the global scale and reach that is critical to driving ongoing success and growth."

John Oroho, the Porzio, Bromberg & Newman lawyer who founded and developed Porzio Life Sciences, will join RLDatix as President and General Manager of RLDatix's life sciences division. "The success of Porzio Life Sciences was always predicated on the notion of being built from the law," said Oroho. "As we join forces with RLDatix, I am inspired by their commitment to putting the voice of the customer at the forefront of everything they do. Together, we will deliver innovative solutions that exceed the expectations of our clients."

The transaction is scheduled to close early next month subject to customary closing conditions which are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

RLDatix is a global healthcare technology company helping organizations to provide safer care. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, we integrate and automate workflows across governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and workforce management functions to deliver critical insights that improve quality outcomes. As the only technology platform linking workforce management and GRC, our broad suite of enterprise software applications and services enable the identification of risk, enhance operational efficiency and compliance, and build a consistent, transparent culture of safety. RLDatix is committed to helping our customers inspire trust and provide a better, safer experience for clinicians, staff, and patients alike. RLDatix is controlled by Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital as major shareholders. Visit rldatix.com to learn more.

Porzio Life Sciences provides compliance services and solutions to the life sciences industry. Porzio Life Sciences' Global Risk Management Platform features software solutions and services that are "built from the law" by a team of regulatory compliance experts. The company's comprehensive solutions help inhouse compliance and legal professionals manage all aspects of the compliance lifecycle including; regulatory research, spend transparency reporting, monitoring and analytics, price transparency, and management and tracking of high-risk engagements in jurisdictions around the country and the world— all with world-class support from dedicated regulatory experts.

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C. is a full-service law firm headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. Founded in 1962, the firm has over 90 lawyers located in 8 offices throughout New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico.

