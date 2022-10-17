Whipshots Crosses One-Million Cans Sold

Public company Starco Brands, announces WhipshotsTM, their leading vodka-infused whipped cream passes this momentous threshold and continues to disrupt the spirit industry.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands today announced that WhipshotsTM, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, crosses one-million cans sold. The boozy whipped cream hit the market in partnership with global artist and icon Cardi B, and it has made its mark as a game-changing product in the industry in under one year.

Whipshots burst onto the market in December 2021, introduced as a one-of-a-kind product that reimagines the celebratory experience. Consumers have discovered that Whipshots is a great accompaniment on everything from shots and cocktails to coffees and desserts and more, solidifying the boozy whipped cream as a versatile product perfect for creative consumption that enhances the consumer experience. After selling out in seconds in a limited release program called the 'Whip Drop' and first appearing on retail shelves in February, Whipshots has since expanded to 14 states and carried by over 6,000 retailers in just 7 months.

"Reaching this milestone this quickly exceeds our internal projections. We are truly grateful and overwhelmed by the public's adoption and acceptance of our innovation." says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "It's clear that Whipshots is more than a great tasting product, this category creator is enhancing the celebratory experience for many people at a time when having fun has never been more important. Our corporate goal and mission is to invent products that change behavior and Whipshots has clearly delivered. We're excited for to reach this 1 million milestone and look forward for what's to come."

A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and is a luxurious addition to any cocktail, dessert, or party. Whipshots is also available nationwide online at Whipshots.com, powered by The Spirits Network.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About WhipshotsTM

Developed by Starco Brands, WhipshotsTM is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. WhipshotsTM is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow WhipshotsTM @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, bringing the fun back to a stagnant alcohol category with the only alcohol-infused whipped cream in the market; Breathe, the first-ever air-powered aerosol cleaning line that meets the Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice criteria; and Winona Popcorn Spray, bringing home the movie-going experience with the first indulgent theater-popcorn taste powered by air. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas and commercial manufacturing facilities spanning 10 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange, so retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

