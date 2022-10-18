RedTeam adds powerful new collaboration features to its flagship software solution, now renamed RedTeam Flex

Updated annotation and reporting features represent RedTeam Software's ongoing investment in an evolving suite of integrated construction technology solutions for contractors of any size

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedTeam Software, a leading construction management software platform provider, has added a powerful PDF markup function and Indicated Outcome Report as enhanced features to its flagship software solution, which it has renamed, RedTeam Flex.

The RedTeam Flex solution is designed to help mid- to enterprise-level contractors maximize communication, performance and productivity in the field. RedTeam Flex integrates with existing software platforms to offer users a convenient, accessible on-ramp to industry-leading jobsite management.

The RedTeam Flex PDF markup feature allows teams to annotate, publish and share drawing files on the web platform, as well as drawings and photos from the mobile application. With RedTeam Flex Indicated Outcome Report (IOR), contractors can aggregate data from construction management at risk (CMAR) projects. The feature enables the contractor to share the financial status of the project with clients in an easy, understandable format, offering full transparency throughout the life of the project.

"RedTeam Software continues to provide contractors with solutions that help them communicate changes, so they can minimize disruptions and keep their projects on track," said Betsie Hoyt, VP of Product of RedTeam Software. "We realize the value of helping teams stay connected, and that's why we are adding enhanced markup capability and the Indicated Outcome Report to the RedTeam Flex platform. We are committed to building great software so construction professionals can build great things."

In August, the company announced a similar PDF markup enhancement to Fieldlens by RedTeam, a dynamic, intuitive jobsite management software solution that keeps issues organized, documented, and appropriately escalated, and empowers effective collaboration among field, office, and trade workers. These updates followed RedTeam Software's recent recapitalization and the acquisition of Paskr, now rebranded RedTeam Go, a commercial construction management solution for small to midsize contractors.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software is a growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. The cloud-based software solutions are designed to help contractors face the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. The company's suite of construction solutions features products ranging from field-management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. The solutions include:

RedTeam Go: Formerly named Paskr, software designed to help simplify, automate and standardize workflow for small to mid-size contractors

Fieldlens by RedTeam: Dynamic jobsite collaboration software that facilitates effective, real-time collaboration among field, office, and trade workers, at any time from any location.

RedTeam Flex: Highly customizable construction management software that can also be integrated into popular business platforms for optimal, overarching project management.

RedTeam Software appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2020 and 2021. Over 500,000 users worldwide manage a collective $25 billion commercial construction work with RedTeam Software. For more information, visit RedTeam.com .

