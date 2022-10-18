When Fashion Meet Function - Everything People Need To Know About The Emerging Swimsuit Brand POPVIL.com

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While we take it for granted that summer is all about beach, sunshine and the happy hours hanging out with our family and friends, many women, not least those new moms who just have given birth, are losing sleep over seeking a high-coverage swimsuit nodding to fashion. The good news is that POPVIL, an exclusive swimwear brand with style and functional solutions, is opened up for females worldwide.

With 80-100 swimsuits launched every month based on the latest fashion trends of the moment, people can find more than 1,000 swimsuits on POPVIL.com which cover different design styles such as sexy, modern, romantic, vintage and so on, as well as continuous innovation in the fabric texture of swimsuits. Among all the styles, leopard and boho patterns are the most popular and representative collections for users.

POPVIL firmly believes that every women uniquely own their perfect shapes. Women will never need too much but to find swimsuits that suit them best, in terms of which, POPVIL offers solutions as a swimwear expert.

Sexy but not revealing: Most of the bikinis on the website come with a tummy cover feature, and the hip coverage is purposely designed to be higher, making it safer while showing a better proportion of the body. In addition, all of the bikinis can be mixed-and- matched according to individual's size and style preferences.

More Support: For women with a larger bust size, POPVIL offers swimsuit options with different levels of support, including collections like the halter, Thick straps and underwire. Most of the swimsuits have adjustable straps to provide better support and fit, and all bra pads are removable.

Bust Enhancing: POPVIL specializes in bust enhancing for those who wish to have a plump-looking bust. All details of designs, whether warp front, ruffle, off-shoulder style, or the more vibrant and bold colors and patterns, help to highlight and make women's busts look better.

To learn more about POPVIL, visit WWW.POPVIL.COM.

