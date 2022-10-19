American Red Cross partners with Miami artist to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian with Digital Collectibles

Digital collectibles available for sale on the Sweet Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet , in partnership with the American Red Cross, announced today that it has released 10,000 digital collectibles designed by Miami-based artist Marlon Pruz and priced at $14.99 to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.

"This thoughtfully designed digital collectible will raise critical funds to help people in need after Hurricane Ian," said Selma Bouhl, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Creative Services at the American Red Cross. "The Red Cross depends on generous donations and community support to provide shelter, food and comfort to families left in need after this massive disaster."

Thanks to blockchain technology, any sales of these digital collectibles on Sweet's user-to-user marketplace will continue to support the American Red Cross as 10% of secondary sales will be donated in perpetuity to help people and communities as the relief efforts continue.

"Our hearts ache for those impacted when Hurricane Ian struck just a few short weeks ago. So much about web3 is about building community, and this is an opportunity to participate in rebuilding communities devastated by the storm," said Betsy Proctor, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Sweet. "We are grateful for Marlon Pruz's willingness to donate his art to this important initiative."

More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, Red Cross volunteers continue to work around the clock to provide food, shelter and comfort for people left in need. Preliminary assessments indicate that tens of thousands of homes were affected, leaving many neighborhoods unrecognizable. Red Cross volunteers, along with our partners, are reaching out to offer support so that no one faces this tough time alone.

Mobile kitchens are cooking tens of thousands of hot meals, which dozens of Red Cross emergency response vehicles are delivering daily to people struggling in the hardest hit areas. Hundreds of families remain in emergency shelters, and Red Cross aid stations are also open where people can get assistance. To learn more about how the Red Cross is supporting people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org .

