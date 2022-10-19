ASC Solution for Compliance Recording is first to be listed in the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Managing complex regulatory requirements with native app Recording Insights

HÖSBACH, Germany, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC, a leading provider of financial compliance solutions, today announced that Recording Insights is the first solution for compliance recording and analytics to be listed in the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Recording Insights is a certified, native-built Microsoft Teams app that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and scales across Microsoft Azure's global infrastructure. It reliably captures all communications and leverages leading AI and analytics tools to bring full transparency and automation to compliance processes within Microsoft Teams.

As Teams becomes increasingly important as a platform for financial services ASC and Microsoft have been working together to make regulatory compliance as easy as possible via a Teams–based compliance recording and analytics app. Recording Insights was created specifically for this process, leveraging and expanding upon Teams' suite of compliance features to ensure that both ASC and Microsoft clients have the tools to meet ever-evolving and stricter regulatory compliance measures. Since its launch, Recording Insights has become an essential tool for financial institutions needing to meet legal regulations, prevent fraud, and effectively manage risk.

Closing Compliance Gaps and Leveraging Insights

Due to regulations such as Dodd-Frank, PCI-DSS or MiFID II, particularly financial institutions are legally obligated to capture all consultation calls and professional advice. Recording Insights records and archives omni-channel communication in compliance with the law directly in Teams. By connecting Recording Insights with the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services users benefit of AI-based analytics capabilities bringing deeper insights about customer interactions to where it is needed.

"Our mission is to provide rich compliance for financial services customers natively in their Microsoft environment", said Dr. Gerald Kromer , CEO at ASC. "By integrating Recording Insights with the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, we are able to provide compliance insights about customer interactions right within the financial customers' workflow."

Chad Hamblin, Director, Financial Services, Microsoft, said, "Recording Insights enables proactive compliance management by providing leading call-recording compliance capabilities combined with the strong first-party compliance capabilities of the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Additionally, the seamless integration between Recording Insights and Microsoft Teams allows financial services organizations to more seamlessly track, record, and catalog conversations and interaction for compliance purposes. Along with ASC, we are excited to provide a differentiated set of compliance management capabilities for financial services organizations."

