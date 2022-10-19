Blueprint Medicines to Host Investor Day and Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it will host an Investor Day for analysts and investors on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City. In addition, the company will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The Investor Day will feature presentations by Blueprint Medicines' management team, which will review the company's plans to leverage the knowledge, skills and infrastructure of its fully integrated business to bring the promise of precision medicine to patients on a more expansive scale. In addition, the Investor Day will feature a panel discussion with key opinion leaders in the fields of mastocytosis, allergy and immunology.

A live webcast of the event will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 90 days following the event.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate our scientific innovation into a broad pipeline of important approved and investigational precision therapies aimed at addressing difficult-to-treat cancers and blood disorders. Today, we are delivering our approved medicines to patients in the United States, Europe, and in other geographies ourselves or through our partners. In addition, we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer, breast cancer, and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

