Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve School of Medicine Open Call for 2023 Harrington-MSTP Scholar Award

Grant award provides MD/PhD candidates with funding and expertise to translate promising scientific discoveries into medicines

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine have issued a call for proposals for the 2023 Harrington-MSTP (Medical Scientist Training Program) Scholar Award to help the next generation of physician-scientists advance their discoveries towards clinical application.

Since its founding in 2012, Harrington Discovery Institute has supported 165 drugs-in-the-making in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Through its flagship Scholar-Innovator Award, the Harrington Prize for Innovation in Medicine, and the MSTP Scholar Award, Harrington recognizes and supports inventive physician-scientists seeking to elevate the standard of care in medicine.

The Harrington-MSTP Scholar Award at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine combines resources and capabilities to advance into new medicines the most promising independent discoveries of Case MD/PhD candidates. Awardees receive up to $100,000 in milestone-driven grant funding and personalized support from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development Center, including a project manager and drug development advisors, with a track record of bringing new drugs to market. Up to $700,000 is available for programs that reach commercial milestones.

"Helping physician-scientists move their discoveries from the academic lab into patients is at the core of what we do. I don't know of any other program that provides early-career physician-scientists with drug development support in this manner," said Jonathan S. Stamler, MD, President, Harrington Discovery Institute, Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation and Professor of Medicine and of Biochemistry at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University.

"Grant funding coupled with guidance from industry executives is unheard of in MD/PhD programs. We are pleased to be able to offer this unique opportunity which cultivates creativity and gives students the tools they need to successfully launch their careers," said Clifford Harding, MD, PhD, JR Kahn Professor and Chair of the Department of Pathology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Interested applicants from Case Western Reserve University's MSTP program are asked to submit a brief Letter of Intent by November 21, 2022 . Up to two award recipients will be selected and announced in spring 2023. For more information and to apply, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org/MSTP.

