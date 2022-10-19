JSI to Promote Sustainable Urban Growth in Asia

USAID Awards Asia Resilient Cities Project to JSI

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Resilient Cities (ARC) Project will address cross-cutting urban development challenges in secondary cities in Asia by promoting sustainable urban growth; supporting resilient, low-carbon urban infrastructure; and integrating climate change and environmental considerations into urban approaches.

City residents are ARC's biggest resource for making change.

Funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Asia, JSI will lead ARC in partnership with BRAC, DevTech Systems, Inc., and ICF. The project will use sustainable and participatory approaches to help cities fulfill their goals. To that end, we will connect city residents, governments, and other stakeholders, creating relationships that will continue past the end of this project.

ARC will build on JSI's learning from the Building Healthy Cities Project, using systems thinking to create meaningful multi-sector initiatives. We will partner with cities and their residents to create more resilient and livable environments in the face of shocks. ARC will work closely with city residents and governments to co-design approaches that support sustainable urban growth and integrate climate change considerations. Partner cities will move along the three steps of the USAID Resilience Conceptual Framework (absorb, adapt, transform) in order to overcome challenges and sustain results.

City residents are ARC's biggest resource for making change. ARC will go beyond simply including residents in the conversation, by collaborating to drive the city agenda, change the economy, and advocate for what their communities need. Our team will also cultivate human resources in city government, the business community, other donor projects, and civil society.

JSI is a public health management consulting and research organization dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities throughout the world. We partner with community-based organizations, the private sector, and government agencies to strengthen their capacity to streamline services, develop their workforce, collect and use data, promote healthy behaviors, and strengthen supply chains in an effort to deliver better health services to all.

Asia Resilient Cities (ARC) is a five-year cooperative agreement funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under Agreement No. 7200AA22CA00011, beginning September 23, 2022. ARC is implemented by JSI Research & Training Institute, Inc. (JSI) with partners BRAC, DevTech Systems, Inc., and ICF. This project is made possible by the generous support of the American people through USAID. USAID administers the U.S. foreign assistance program providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 80 countries worldwide.

