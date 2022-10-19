NEW VIRTUAL MARKETPLACE FOR OHIO MANUFACTURED HOMES ASSOCIATION

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Manufactured Homes Association (OMHA) today unveiled a state-of-the-art online virtual marketplace of factory-built homes available in Ohio. The comprehensive consumer platform allows Ohio homebuyers the capability to browse, select, tour and shop manufactured homes and modular homes for sale in Ohio .

OMHA's new website, www.OHManufacturedHomes.com will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Ohio's manufactured and modular homes, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities, and even take 3D tours of new homes available for sale.

"The online experience is essential in order to allow today's homebuyer to consider all their options before buying," said Tim Williams, OMHA Executive Director. "Our new home shopping site allows Ohioans to experience the future of home buying today."

About The Ohio Manufactured Homes Association

The Ohio Manufactured Homes Association is a not-for-profit organization, whose strategic vision ensures manufactured and modular homes are the most affordable, high quality homeownership option in Ohio.

OMHA's mission is to help people experience the lifestyle associated with state of the art home ownership in the most economical way. Whether it's in a planned community or on the land of their choice, manufactured and modular homes exist to provide factory built quality and comfort coupled with the highest safety standards and the most affordable, carefully crafted homes on the market today.

This new site is powered by Manufacturedhomes.com .

Contact: Tim Williams

Andrea Reichman

(614)799-2340

