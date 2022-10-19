WORLD'S FIRST MIXER FOR CANNABIS, BUD LOVE, LAUNCHES ONLINE AND IN SELECT U.S. CITIES

Bud Love Premium Herbal+ Mixers are specifically designed to be consumed with cannabis flower for an improved and customized experience

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Love is set to revolutionize how cannabis is enjoyed by millions of people worldwide with a new category-defining product — the Premium Herbal+ Mixer — the world's first (and legal) mixer designed to be combined with cannabis flower and enjoyed together, like the mixer in a cocktail.

Bud Love Premium Herbal+ Mixers are available in eight flavors, designed to complement different cannabis strains: Dutch Treat; Super Lemon Haze; Granddaddy Purple; Tropical Shipwreck; Blackberry Bhang; Apple Scout Cookies; Tobacco Flavor (nicotine-free); and Unflavored (natural). They can be purchased at budlove.com and from smoke shops in Texas and dispensaries in Oklahoma, in 1.5 gram resealable pouches (MRP $6.99) and 14 gram reusable tins (MRP $34.99).

Bud Love's proprietary formulated blends are made from marshmallow leaf, an ancient medicinal herb, the mother cannabinoid, CBG (cannabigerol), and rich natural flavors including terpenes. Bud Love allows customers to craft a happier, smoother, and more personalized cannabis experience. It contains no cannabis, THC or nicotine.

"Our inspiration for Bud Love came from the broader shift amongst today's consumers towards more personalization and control," said Roy Lipski, CEO, Bud Love. "We set out to bring these same benefits to cannabis users, while also addressing their specific unmet needs. Simply put, we wanted to MAKE BUD BETTER!"

"Bud Love offers a variety of amazing flavors and appeals to all cannabis users, from those wanting to improve their experience, have more control and fewer unwanted side-effects, through to the curious searching for something new," continued Lipski.

Bud Love is manufactured in the U.S. using a proprietary solvent-free process that ensures consistency and quality in every batch. Learn more at budlove.com/learnmore.

ABOUT BUD LOVE

Bud Love is the world's first (and legal) mixer for cannabis, like the mixer in a cocktail. Bud Love's proprietary formulated blends allow customers to craft a happier, smoother, and more personalized experience. Bud Love is made from natural ingredients and contains no cannabis, THC or nicotine. It's available to purchase in US dispensaries and smoke shops, as well as online.

Bud Love is sharing the love with the world! For a limited time, anyone can invest in the cannabis mixer revolution and participate in Bud Love's success: visit budlove.com/invest.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Shuchi Sarkar, CMO

shuchi.sarkar@budlove.com

