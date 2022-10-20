CUSTOM ELECTRONICS, INC. (CEI) ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH VASANTHA ADVANCED SYSTEMS (VAS)

VAS Electronic Manufacturing Services and Solutions Now Available in the U.S. Through CEI

ONEONTA, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI), a premier manufacturer of high-quality products for the military, industrial and commercial markets, announces a value-added distribution partnership with Vasantha Advanced Systems (VAS). A leading electronic manufacturing company, VAS provides innovative and customized solutions to fulfill prototyping requirements around the world. As distributor of VAS products, CEI adds to its capabilities and product offerings, while also growing its presence throughout India as well as expanding its commercial reach.

VAS will provide CEI with efficient and reliable electronic manufacturing services. VAS specializes in microcontroller-based products including coils, wiring harnesses and PCB design. With experience in coil indigenization, the company offers a variety of different types of coils such as solenoid, current transformers, miniature coils, ferrite transformers and drum cores. VAS also has the in-house capability to process different types of wiring harnesses, allowing for the design of jigs and fixtures to test harnesses, as well as the supply of harnesses to various industries with high reliability.

A wider range of consumers can now benefit from CEI's offerings, as the brand's partnership with Vasantha is an entry to the India market and additional commercial markets, expanding the capabilities of existing business and broadening both companies reach. By supplying VAS products in the U.S., new and existing CEI customers will also benefit from more advanced PCB assembly, cost reduction and systems design upgrades. Vasantha customers can also benefit from having access to CEI's specialized mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies.

Discussions leading to the partnership between CEI and Vasantha were additionally facilitated through the U.S. Commercial Service's (USCS) 2021 New York State Virtual Trade Mission (VTM) to India, in which CEI was a participant. While CEI and VAS had connected prior to the VTM, participation in the program provided CEI with extensive market intelligence and counseling from an experienced team of U.S government industry specialists across India, coordinated by USCS Senior International Trade Specialist Michael Grossman.

Vasantha products and services are available in the U.S. through Celektronix, a one-stop shop of electronic manufacturing solutions founded by CEI. In addition to the partnership with VAS, Celektronix also offers design, development, batch production, final assembly and testing services.

View original content:

SOURCE Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI)