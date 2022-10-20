Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Enters North American Luxury Recreation Vehicle Market with the Addition of Airstream Adventures, the Nation's Largest Airstream Dealer Group

Airstream Adventures adds new, high-value customers to LAD's portfolio of businesses

LAD, the largest new automotive retailer in the U.S. with nationwide coverage, can now combine its innovative and technology-enhanced customer experience with the Airstream Adventures Total Guest Experience

Airstream Adventures is consistent with LAD's vision to provide personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced it has acquired Airstream Adventures, the largest Airstream dealer group in the nation for the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream travel trailer. Airstream Adventures is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with locations throughout the Pacific Northwest and Northern California in key markets including Portland, Seattle, Boise, Spokane, San Francisco, and Morgan Hill.

AANW (PRNewswire)

The acquisition includes Ultimate Airstreams, their custom Airstream upfitter as well as all six Airstream Adventures stores in Oregon, Washington Idaho and California and marks Lithia & Driveway's entrance into the luxury recreation vehicle market. Ted Davis, Founder of Airstream Adventures, and team will join Lithia & Driveway.

We are delighted to welcome the Airstream Adventures stores and its founder, Ted Davis, to our growing Lithia & Driveway family," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway President and CEO. "Ted and his high performing team have done an exceptional job building the nation's largest exclusive dealer group. We are committed to becoming a steward of the iconic Airstream brand, ensuring that consumers will continue to create memories and adventures that last for generations."

With shared core values, the Airstream Adventures' culture and our team members remain dedicated to providing the Total Guest Experience, a comprehensive offering including sales, service, parts, customization, storage (where available), education and exclusive camping events.

Both companies have been around for decades and share a storied brand legacy, heritage and history in Oregon and the greater Pacific Northwest, with Airstream celebrating 90+ years and Lithia's family-owned business of 75+ years.

"Lithia & Driveway's expertise in the automotive retail environment as the nation's largest automotive retailer will provide Airstream Adventures access to the industry's best practices allowing us to earn guests for life" said Ted Davis, Founder of Airstream Adventures. "In addition to our shared core values, Lithia & Driveway, and Airstream Adventures, both being home-grown Oregon companies, make for perfect cultural synergies."

The mission of Airstream is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. Airstream aims to increase its brand appeal with the recent introductions of the BaseCamp compact trailer and the Rangeline Adventure Van.

Airstream Adventures was founded in 2010 by Ted Davis, Parker Johnstone and John Dimmer and is the largest airstream dealership group in the world and the Pacific Northwest's only exclusive Airstream retailer.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

