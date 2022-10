OUTFRONT Media To Report 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 866-580-3963 (U.S. callers) and 786-697-3501 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 3145312.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Investors Media Stephan Bisson Courtney Richards Investor Relations PR & Events Specialist (212) 297-6573 (646) 876-9404 stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com

